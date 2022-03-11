Is Kurt Still With [SPOILER] After 'Joe Millionaire'? (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 10 2022, Published 10:30 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.
For most of the season on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Kurt Sowers is a wild card. He's the guy who walks off-set more than once and he has a hard time choosing between two women. In the end, however, Kurt picks Amanda Pace as the woman he wants to be with.
So, are Kurt and Amanda still together after Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer?
Kurty revealed to Distractify exclusively where they're at now. Going into the season finale, some fans assumed Kurt would pick Carolyn Moore. He feels an attraction to her early in the season and she zeroes in on him right away rather than try to pursue something with Steven McBee at the same time, as other women do. Carolyn only has eyes for Kurt, and for a while, the feeling is mutual.
When Kurt develops feelings for Amanda, however, things get complicated. And by finale night, he is pulled in two directions. Viewers now know that Kurt picked Amanda. But the question on everyone's mind is where the two Joe Millionaire love birds stand now, months after filming ended.
Are Kurt and Amanda still together after 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
Kurt explained to Distractify that, following filming for Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, he and Amanda split up. We know, that's not what most fans want to hear after watching them fall for each other on the show. But they did give their relationship a chance away from the cameras and the reality TV bubble.
"It did not work out," Kurt admitted. "You know, we probably didn't spend enough time together on the show. We didn't really have, I don't think, an understanding for each other, and that was evident pretty quickly after the show ended. We tried to see each other a few times and just tried to make it work and we just figured out we're two completely different people."
He added that "things definitely change" once you're away from the cameras and have to really start to get to know each other. For Kurt and Amanda, making things work out in the real world just wasn't in the cards for them, even though they tried.
Kurt thought it was "hilarious" when Calah and Whitney dumped him for Steven.
Before the Joe Millionaire finale, Kurt goes on two separate dates with Calah Jackson and Whitney Young, both of whom are torn between Kurt and Steven. And on both dates, the women break it to Kurt that they are more into Steven than him.
Instead of feeling bitter about the ordeal, however, Kurt told Distractify that he doesn't have hard feelings about the way it went down.
"It was so comical to have both of them back to back," Kurt said of his dates with Whitney and Calah both ending so badly for him. "I was thinking to myself, did the producers put them up to this?"
He also said that it was hard for him to show Calah and Whitney the right amount of attention because he was so "tied up with Carolyn." Then, he developed feelings for Amanda and he was pulled in both directions there.
Although Kurt's experience with reality TV dating might have caused him to swear off this type of reality show forever, he seems to be a good sport about looking back on his Joe Millionaire journey.