Is Kurt Still With [SPOILER] After 'Joe Millionaire'? (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

For most of the season on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Kurt Sowers is a wild card. He's the guy who walks off-set more than once and he has a hard time choosing between two women. In the end, however, Kurt picks Amanda Pace as the woman he wants to be with.

So, are Kurt and Amanda still together after Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer?