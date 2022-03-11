Kurt Admits 'Joe Millionaire' Made It Look Like He and Carolyn Got "Naughty" Off-Camera (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

Unlike The Bachelor, the leads and contestants on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer don't get to go on Fantasy Suite dates. For the uninformed, those dates are the ones on which it's acceptable to have private overnight time. In many cases on The Bachelor, those dates result in sex. Though it's different on Joe Millionaire, some viewers still think Kurt Sowers still found a way to hook up with Carolyn Moore.