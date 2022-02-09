Lakeshore Manor From 'Joe Millionaire' Is a Real-Life Mansion — But Where Is It? (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 9 2022, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
Someday, Lakeshore Manor on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer might be as iconic as The Bachelor Mansion. It's where the contestants stay, and there's even a cottage on the property where Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee reside during Season 1. Some of the season's activities take place there, too. But where is Lakeshore Manor?
In the show's inaugural season, it isn't super clear where the mansion is actually located or whether it exists just for the show. To set the record straight, Steven and Kurt spoke exclusively with Distractify to tell us about the Joe Millionaire house. It's definitely real, though it may go by a different name outside of the show. And there's a chance it could be in future seasons.
Where is Lakeshore Manor from 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
According to Kurt and Steven, Lakeshore Manor from Joe Millionaire is located in Gainesville, Ga. on Lake Lanier. And although some outlets reported there's a wedding event venue called Lakeshore Manor in Jackson, Ga., this appears to be a different property altogether, because the name of the Joe Millionaire house, Lakeshore Manor, may not actually be what it's called in real life.
"I think that's what the producers coined it," Steven told Distractify. "I don't know what the actual name of it is."
If that's the case, then it's hard to say whether you can visit Lakeshore Manor in real life; there don't appear to be any VRBO or Airbnb listings for the house. It's possible that like, The Bachelor mansion, a family lives there and temporarily moved out so the show could film.
Kurt and Steven stayed at a different house on the property.
Even though Lakeshore Manor itself is impressive and could clearly house both of the show's leads, they actually stayed in a different house during filming. In Joe Millionaire, viewers see a smaller cottage (if you can really call it that, because it's also pretty massive). It's up the road from Lakeshore Manor but still on the same property, and that's where the guys stayed.
"So you had the mansion, which sat right on the lake, and it was like a big steep hill that came down to the mansion," Steven said. "We were at the top of the hill, probably 200 yards from the mansion in, like, a guest house."
Can you visit Lakeshore Manor in real life?
Given that the mansion on Joe Millionaire goes by a different moniker in real life, it's hard to say whether it's a location that can be rented out when filming isn't going on there.
Because Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer hasn't officially been renewed by Fox yet, it's unclear where the potential second season would film. But if Lakeshore Manor becomes a permanent part of the franchise, it would be a familiar location for viewers to look forward to seeing on their screens for years to come.
