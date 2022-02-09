Lakeshore Manor From 'Joe Millionaire' Is a Real-Life Mansion — But Where Is It? (EXCLUSIVE)

"I think that's what the producers coined it," Steven told Distractify. "I don't know what the actual name of it is."

If that's the case, then it's hard to say whether you can visit Lakeshore Manor in real life; there don't appear to be any VRBO or Airbnb listings for the house. It's possible that like, The Bachelor mansion, a family lives there and temporarily moved out so the show could film.