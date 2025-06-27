What Are the Details of the Steve McBee Sentencing? Inside ‘The McBee Family Dynasty’ Star’s Legal Issues ‘The McBee Family Dynasty’ premiered in March 2024 and centers on the McBee family of cowboys as they navigate the high-stakes farming industry and ranching life in rural Missouri. By Danielle Jennings Published June 27 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Reality stars and legal issues unfortunately go hand-in-hand, as there are endless examples of them being convicted of crimes and actually serving time due to their legal indiscretions. Steve McBee, the patriarch of the Peacock reality series The McBee Family Dynasty, pleaded guilty to multiple financial crimes, and his sentencing could prove to be a game-changer for the family.

The McBee Family Dynasty premiered in March 2024 and centers on the McBee family of cowboys as they navigate the high-stakes farming industry and ranching life in rural Missouri working on the McBee Farm & Cattle Co. led by Steve McBee Sr. and his sons: Steven McBee Jr., Jesse McBee, Cole McBee, and Brayden McBee.

What are the details of the Steve McBee sentencing?

In November 2024, Steve McBee pled guilty to federal charges via a multi-million dollar crop insurance fraud case, according to People. Per his plea, he admitted to a fraud scheme involving the receipt of federal crop insurance benefits that he was not authorized to receive.

Steve was charged with one count of McBee federal crop insurance fraud, and according to a press release from the Department of Justice, his guilty plea serves as an admission that he “engaged in fraudulent activity from 2018 to 2020 that caused an economic loss to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

As he awaits sentencing, Steve currently faces up to 30 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. Steve’s sentencing hearing will be set following the United States Probation Office’s presentence investigation, per the DOJ.

What are the details of his case?

According to the DOJ press release, Steve admitted to falsely reporting fraudulent insurance benefits to Rain and Hail, a company reinsured by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation. Additionally, Steve confessed to sending “fraudulent documents to Rain and Hail that underreported his total 2018 corn crop by approximately 674,812 bushels and underreported his total 2018 soybean crop by approximately 155,833 bushels,” per the DOJ.

By falsifying reports, Steve received $2,605,943 in federal crop insurance benefits and another $552,980 in federal crop insurance premium subsidies — totaling $3,158,923 in fraudulent benefits.

Is Steve leaving ‘The McBee Family Dynasty'?

Unsurprisingly, due to his very serious legal issues and the possibility of spending decades in prison following his guilty plea, Steve Sr. will not be featured on the upcoming second season of the show, according to Screen Rant. Although the McBee family patriarch won’t be featured, as his future hangs in limbo, the rest of the family is all set to return for the reality series’ sophomore season.

