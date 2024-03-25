Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Fans of 'The McBee Dynasty' Are Already Wondering if Season 2 Is Around the Corner 'The McBee Dynasty,' which now has weekly airings on Bravo, dropped its entire first season on Peacock in March 2024. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

You never quite know when another reality show is going to hit it big with fans. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, folks immediately hopped onto Tiger King as a comedic reality TV respite from the quarantine. Some years after, millions tuned into the Squid Game reality competition that wildly missed the point of the source material. As of 2024, The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys on Peacock seems to have caught people's attention since its full season streaming debut in March.

The series follows the eponymous McBee family of cowboys as they navigate the high-stakes industry of farming and ranching in rural Missouri. Touted as a true-to-life Yellowstone and self-proclaimed as the "most realistic" reality show on television, The McBee Dynasty chronicles the family as their farm dances the line between financial success and financial ruin. With Season 1 having already debuted in its entirety, what do we know about a second season? Here's everything we know so far.

Will 'The McBee Dynasty' get a Season 2 any time soon?

All 11 episodes of The McBee Dynasty Season 1 began streaming on Peacock on March 11, 2024. Viewers have since gotten a deep dive into the McBees struggles as patriarch Steve and his three adult sons navigate their turbulent and unrelenting industry. As Steve seeks to retire with the family farm on the precipice, Steven Jr., Jesse, and Cole McBee each make their bid to become head of the farm as it attempts to navigate its way toward $100 million in venture capital funding.

Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) are divided over their response to the show, whether they've been drawn in by the drama, have issues with Steve as the head of the family, take offense to the toxic masculinity among the sons, or have held out in vain to see whether or not these cowboys are at all aligned with MAGA political leanings. Regardless of why they've been watching, there's definitely enough interest and attention surrounding the show to warrant a second season.

As of this writing, however, there is no confirmation on whether or not the series will receive a second season. Peacock and NBC have not yet released any information on its streaming traffic or audience numbers, so it's difficult to gauge whether word of mouth has actually translated to a successful streaming release. On a McBee Dynasty subreddit, one fan claims that Steven. Jr. has been encouraging people to watch so that they can drum up enough interest in a second season.