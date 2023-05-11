Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Bravo What Time Is 'Vanderpump Rules' on Peacock? Here's the Rundown What time is 'Vanderpump Rules' on Peacock? The streaming platform has become the home for Bravo's series. Here's what to know. By Tatayana Yomary May 11 2023, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

Drama, drama, drama! If you’ve been staying abreast of the latest developments of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, you’re likely at a loss for words. While the cast normally serves up drama on a silver platter, things have gone into overdrive — from irreparable friendships to shocking romantic rendezvous.

Of course, viewers want to make sure that they don’t miss any salacious details about the group dynamic. Thankfully, Bravo has a relationship with Peacock that makes the streaming platform home for all Bravo content. So, if you can’t catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when it airs live, Peacock comes in major clutch. Here’s the full rundown.

What time is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ on Peacock?

Gather yourselves, folks! There is no need to worry about not watching Vanderpump Rules live when it airs on Bravo — unless you enjoy live-tweeting the show. Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared that Bravo and Peacock have a deal regarding new episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

Once new episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo, viewers can expect those episodes to hit the streamer on Thursday. Typically, new episodes hit the platform at around 6 a.m. EST.

Are past seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ available to stream on Peacock?

Some Vanderpump Rules fans have been open on social media about no longer watching the show over the years — from grievances with Lala Kent to not being a fan of Stassi Schroeder’s mean-girl behavior. However, since news of the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's cheating scandal has been a hot topic online, folks find themselves wanting to pick up where they left off with the series to catch up.

Luckily, Peacock is making binge-watching a possibility. Aside from the streamer having all of the latest episodes of Season 10 available to stream, viewers can also start at the very beginning of Vanderpump Rules.

