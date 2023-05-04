What Happened Between 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent and Don Lopez?

Reality television personality Lala Kent isn't a stranger to the spotlight. From her hookup with Randall Emmett to her relationship with Don Lopez, the Vanderpump Rules star has made no secret of her romantic quests. Of course, her appearance on the hit Bravo show does very little to shield her dating life from the public eye.

Lala previously opened up about dating and admitted that she may need to practice flirting before jumping back into the dating pool. “I haven’t flirted with a boy since I was, like, 25 years old — and I was usually liquored up, so I was great at it,” she told Bravo. However, some fans may be wondering why Lala ended her relationship with Don after just a few months. Here's what we know about what happened between Lala and Don.

In October 2022, Lala stopped by on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, and revealed that she had fallen for a man she was dating. “I saw him very quickly. When the face hits right, it’s game over,” she gushed. Lala went on to add that she “might be in love,” but did not disclose who her new beau was.

Lala shocked her 2 million Instagram followers a month later, when she posted a suggestive photo of herself with an unidentifiable man on social media. However, shortly after the reality star’s post, Page Six confirmed that Don was the man behind the image. The publication reported that, like the Give Them Lala author, Don is a single parent whose father also passed away.

Despite her early declaration, Lala’s relationship with the model was short-lived. Lala returned to Jeff Lewis Live in November 2022, and revealed that she had split from Don, after she was made aware of “certain things.” Lala didn't elaborate, but she did admit that she and Don had “a lot of fun in the bedroom” during the brief romance.

Lala dated numerous men before Don.

When Lala joined Vanderpump Rules in 2014, she had a short-lived romance with costar, James Kennedy. And while Lala initially shot down speculation about her relationship with James, she later admitted that she had no regrets about the pair’s one-night stand. Lala took another shot at love with Randall, with whom she shares daughter Ocean. Lala and Randall, who got engaged after three years of dating, called it quits in 2021 and later became engulfed in a bitter custody battle, according to Page Six.

Lala is now single and living care-free!

Lala has become known for her unfiltered opinions and her current views on dating are very on-brand. During a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked the Vanderpump Rules frontwoman for an update on her love life. “I’m banging a lot of dudes these days,” Lala exclaimed. And while Lala has yet to reveal who she is currently “banging,” her Instagram grid is filled with videos and photos of her living her best single life.

