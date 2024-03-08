Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Steven Jr. and His Girlfriend Calah Hold Up Farm Work in 'The McBee Dynasty' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "Calah and I met on a dating show called 'Joe Millionnaire,'" Steven Jr. says, adding that dating on TV is much different than dating in real life. By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 8 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @stevenmcbee

Attention all Yellowstone fans: Feeling the void of that two-year hiatus? No need to fret because there's a cure for your TV blues right here! Say hello to The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, a thrilling new Peacock docuseries that ropes viewers into the wild world of farming and ranching in the heart of rural Missouri.

The series follows patriarch Steve McBee and his four sons, including the astute Steven Jr., poised to take the reins of the family business. In an exclusive clip from the series premiere, courtesy of Distractify, fans are treated to a glimpse into the life of the eldest son and his long-term girlfriend, Calah Jackson. Check it out below!

Steven Jr. and his girlfriend delay farm work in 'The McBee Dynasty.'

In the exclusive clip, Steven Jr. picks up Calah, whom he met on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. The two embrace, share a kiss and then drive off to his home.

"Calah and I met on a dating show called Joe Millionnaire. She was born and raised in Dallas," Steven Jr. explains in a confessional, adding that she's "an incredible person, [and] absolutely gorgeous." However, he notes that they swiftly discovered the vast difference between dating on a TV show and the reality of dating in real life.

The clip shifts to the farm, where Cole and Jesse McBee, along with farmhand Jake, are hard at work. Jesse remarks to the others that they're operating on "Steven time," with Cole chiming in, "It's like nobody else has a life other than him. The world revolves around him."

The sneak peek returns to the couple in the car, where the blonde beauty expresses her anticipation about visiting the farm. "I'm kind of excited to be at the farm today. Nice weather," Calah tells the country boy. "Missed it?" Steven Jr. asks Calah, to which she responds, "I don't know if I'd go that far to say I missed it, but..."

"I'm definitely more of a city girl," Calah admits in a confessional. "Honestly, there's not a lot to do up here to have fun. The WiFi doesn't work the majority of the time, so no TV. I think there's a gas station and a subway."

Later, the happy couple discusses fishing, and then we cut back to the farm, where the boys are frustrated that Steven Jr. hasn't arrived for work yet. "Can you guess who we're still waiting on? We told him 10:45 over here," Jesse complains before calling Steven.

We then see Steven Jr. and Calah arriving at his house, which is 20 miles away from the farm. Steven Jr. hops out of the truck and answers the call, assuring them he's on his way and will be there in about 15 minutes.

The four of them exchange playful banter on the phone, with the guys teasing Steven Jr. about being left to bake in the sun with no A.C. Steven Jr. jokes that they could use a little sun anyway since they look "a little pasty."

Back at Steven Jr.'s house, he and Calah share a kiss in his bedroom, and things instantly heat up. He removes his shirt, and soon enough, Steven Jr. and Calah are making out on the bed.