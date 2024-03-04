Home > Television > Reality TV Are Steven McBee and Calah Anderson Still Together? They Broke Up Once Before Steven and Calah first met on 'Joe Millionaire' and now their love story continues on 'The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.' By Kelly Corbett Mar. 4 2024, Published 6:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @calah_mack

In Peacock's upcoming reality series, The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, viewers get a look inside the high-stakes world of farming and ranching in rural Missouri. Enter the McBee Farm and Cattle, which Steve McBee founded in 1998. It is currently seesawing between becoming a billion-dollar business or a financial disaster. You see, it all depends on the decision of a venture capital firm of over $100 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet, the McBee Farm and Cattle business decisions tend to be overshadowed by Steve's personal life, as he is currently dating the farm's CFO, Galyna, while also being involved with other women on the side. Meanwhile, his eldest son, Steven Jr., currently holds the reins as the farm's CEO, while Steve's other sons put their best foot forward, hoping they'll get their share of the farm once he retires.

Source: Instagram / @calah_mack

Article continues below advertisement

Similar to his father, Steven Jr.'s love life is heavily featured in the series. If he looks familiar, that's because he was previously featured on Fox's Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer as one of two leading men. He was the secret wealthy suitor, and he left the show in a relationship with contestant Calah Jackson in March 2022. Many people have been wondering about Steven and Calah's relationship status. Are they still together? It sure has been a tumultuous ride.

Article continues below advertisement

Steven McBee and Calah Jackson broke up after 'Joe Millionaire,' but later got back together.

Steven McBee left Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer dating Calah. But two months later, in May 2022, Joe revealed on social media that they had broken up. And get this: the plot thickens even more. During the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Steven Jr. picked Calah over Annie Jorgensen. After Steven Jr. and Calah broke up, he started talking to Annie again. In November 2022, she told People that there were "definitely feelings there for both of us."

Update on our situation. Appreciate your guys’ support. pic.twitter.com/oc1oS98arw — Steven McBee (@steven_mcbee) May 11, 2022

Article continues below advertisement

"We're both taking it slow and feeling it out," she told the outlet. "He has a lot of healing to do after his last relationship. I'm giving him the chance to win me back." Another source told the outlet that Annie "seems to be happy, taking this slow, and is cautiously exploring the future of their relationship." You could only imagine how shocked fans were in Sept. 2023 when Steven Jr. posted a photo on Instagram not with Annie, but with Calah! They were back on!

Article continues below advertisement

Are Steven McBee and Calah Jackson still together?

Steven and Calah are believed to be together currently. The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys is thought to pick up where they last left off and explain how they ended up back together. Promoting the show in an Instagram post, Steven wrote: "Nothing comes easy on the farm - including love. Watch how our story unfolds on #TheMcBeeDynasty"