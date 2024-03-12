Home > Television > Reality TV Steve McBee's Is Making Bank as a Farmer and Entrepreneur — What Is His Net Worth? As entrepreneur Steve McBee has showed us, there's big bucks in farming and ranching in rural Missouri. By Kelly Corbett Mar. 12 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

In USA's new reality series, The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, viewers get a look inside the high-stakes world of farming and ranching in rural Missouri. The show spotlights businessman and farmer Steve McBee, who owns and is president of McBee Farm & Cattle Company. The company is currently seesawing between becoming a billion-dollar business or a financial disaster. It is currently dependent on the decision of a venture capital firm of over $100 million.

Steve, who is often compared to Kevin Costner’s fictional Yellowstone character, is a divorced father of four whose sons are all featured on the show. Steven Jr. is the business-minded heir apparent; Cole is the underdog who works hard in the field; Jesse is the quiet cowboy; and Brayden has the least interest in farming. While Steve is a budding reality TV star, how much is he worth? Below, we reveal Steve McBee's net worth.

Source: Emerson Miller / Peacock

What is Steve McBee's net worth?

Steve McBee's net worth is approximately $10,000,000, according to Eric-Singer.com. It's unknown if that's a reliable estimate, but Steve definitely has made bank when it comes to his farm and business. He's likely also making a pretty hefty sum for his appearances on The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. Life wasn't always this luxurious for Steve and his boys, though. He grew up "dirt poor," per The New York Post. In an interview with the outlet, he reflected on his childhood.

"We lived on potato soup. My dad was a construction worker. What he gave me is priceless: work ethic. But I had not one piece of ground. I started my first business when I was 22, and everything we built was first-generation. We had no venture capital and no private equity. It was all on us. We take on a lot of debt . . . I bought my first ground in '98. So, we’re 26 years and running. A piece at a time . . . I just hustle. That’s how I got it done," he said.

Steve McBee Entrepreneur, American farmer, Rancher Net worth: $10 million Steve McBee is the owner of McBee Farm & Cattle Co. and star of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. Birthdate: March 7, 1972 Children: Steven Jr. McBee, Cole McBee, Jesse McBee, Brayden McBee

Source: Paul Andrews/ Peacock

There are a lot of rumors about McBee Farms the family dynasty.

As aforementioned, Steve McBee founded McBee Farms and Cattle Co. in 1998. It covers 40,000 acres and has a couple of thousand head of cattle. As he further told The New York Post, there are many rumors about his family's farm. “I had a banker deny me a loan . . . because they had heard through the grapevine that I was tied to Mafia in Kansas City. The rumors and the coffee shop talk is relentless. It blows my mind that people would believe it," Steve said.