Steven McBee Sr. Has a Rather Complicated Dating History, in Addition to His Legal Woes He was dating his company's Chief Financial Officer. By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 2 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET

Consequently, it was reported that Steven could face up to 30 years in prison for the alleged offense. Fans of the Bravo series have apparently been gobbling up the drama, as there are numerous people who are intrigued about Steven personal life, including his dating history.

Here's what we know about Steven McBee Sr.'s dating history.

According to a 2024 piece penned by USA Network, Steven, who goes by Steve, said he was very upfront about wanting to remain single and that he'd like to refrain from moving in with anyone full-time. Furthermore, the cattle ranch's patriarch stated that he isn't interested in having any more children at this stage of his life either.

He told the outlet, "I'm not going to have more kids. I want the boys to have a family, and I want them to be happy and be married. Everybody should experience that. I just want them to make good decisions."

Kristi McBee was Steve's longtime wife.

Steve and Kristi were married for 28 years before the couple finally divorced in 2019. Referred to as "Momma McBee" by USA, she shares four sons with Steve, who said that he will forever have a place in his heart for her.

"I'll always love the boys' mom. I have the same mom with the same four kids," he stated, according to an article published on the cable TV network's website. One of their children, Cole, who is featured on the series, states that like his brother Brayden, Kristi isn't exactly enthused about the prospect of being on camera.

Nonetheless, he hopes that one day she will join her children on the series. "I just don’t know if she will ever step on it just because she’s not really the person to be in the spotlight either. Her and my brother Brayden are a lot alike. They kind of hang low," Cole said.

I'm behind on the whole #mcbeedynasty fraud drama but I will never understand why these people go on TV while they're doing shady shit. Like you are ASKING to get caught by drawing attention to yourself!

Jen Shah...Giudice...Chrisley's...now McBee's...the list goes on and on! — emily zirbs🍍⚓ (@ezirbs) July 1, 2025 Source: X | @ezirbs

He added, "She raised us to be very good young men and, around her, [we] wouldn’t be acting some of the ways we do ... around my dad. There was some mistakes made and some things we did that I wish I wouldn’t have and I wish my mom wouldn’t have to see me do some things or say some things."

Furthermore, Cole recalled his parents having fights towards the end of their marriage, noting that they were "butting heads" which preceded their eventual breakup.

Galyna Saltkovska worked for Steve before they dated.

During his divorce with Kristi, Swooon writes that Steve was romantically involved with the McBee Family Business's Chief Financial Officer, Galyna Saltkovska. Despite living "under the same roof," Steve said that he wasn't interested in being in a serious relationship with the McBee Ranch CFO.

Despite being seen on camera together, cozying up with one another, Steve McBee Sr.'s relationship with Galyna appears to have soured. Further complicating matters, Steve ended up dating Galyna's best friend, Masha. This culminated in a confrontation between the two women. Galyna was arrested on Oct. 27, 2024, and was charged with trespassing in the first degree along with a private peace disturbance.

Further details, such as whose home she entered and whom she was confronting, weren't shared online. It appears that she sustained an injury to her forehead during the incident, which TV Show Ace says occurred when she fell on the garage floor while being escorted by authorities from the premises.

Brooke & Kylee

While talking with USA Insider, Steve McBee Sr. confirmed that he is no longer seeing Brooke, but had positive things to say about her, calling her a "great" mother and overall person. Brooke's relationship with Steve McBee Sr. was highlighted as part of a love triangle he had while he was still seeing Galyna.

Steve McBee Sr.'s commentary on Galyna, however, wasn't so kind, stating that due to her position in the family business, he felt that being with her made him feel like he was imprisoned. "Galyna kind of held me hostage this whole time ... kind of like a prisoner because she was a critical part [of the business]," he was quoted by the outlet as saying.