Kristie McBee’s Net Worth: What We Know About the McBee Matriarch’s Wealth "I would do anything for my boys — they're my life." By Jennifer Farrington Updated July 1 2025, 6:09 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, now airing on Bravo, introduced a key member of the McBee family, the mama bear herself, Kristie McBee. She made her on-camera debut this season, which focuses heavily on the FBI investigation into the over $4 million crop insurance fraud case that Steven McBee Sr. pleaded guilty to in 2024. Although Kristie was married to Steve when the fraud occurred, she doesn’t appear to be involved in the case.

Article continues below advertisement

The two were together for 28 years before they divorced in 2021. With Kristie now stepping more into the spotlight (though she’s always been around behind the scenes), fans are becoming increasingly curious about what she does for a living, and whether her net worth comes anywhere close to her ex-husband’s, which was reportedly $10 million as of 2024. Here's what we know.

What is Kristi McBee's net worth?

Kristie McBee’s net worth isn’t publicly known, but it’s safe to assume she’s worth somewhere in the millions. She has a proven knack for turning around struggling businesses, and now that she’s stepping into the spotlight on the show while Steve Sr. steps out, her insight might help her four sons — with Steven Jr. now serving as CEO — get the farm back on better financial footing.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Kristie didn’t appear in Season 1 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys and doesn’t seem to crave the reality TV spotlight, she’s part of Season 2 and likely earning a paycheck for her appearances. But that’s not where most of her income comes from.

@meetthemcbees Momma ain't here for the drama 🙅 Find out why the boys decided to not include their mom on their reality show "McBee Dynasty" at the link in our bio. ♬ original sound - Meet The McBees

Article continues below advertisement

According to Bravo, Kristie serves as president of Lan-Tel Communications, a company she acquired after her divorce from the McBee family patriarch. “[The business] was maxed out in its line of credit, we were getting shut off from vendors, our reputation was horrible,” she told Bravo.

She added, “So I brought on a partner that I trust completely, who has the same work ethic and goals as I do, and we basically spent the first 12 to 15 months digging ourselves out. We’ve grown the business three times the size it was.” Before taking on that leadership role, Kristie worked in Human Resources at Rew Materials and also held positions at Terminal Consolidation, according to ZoomInfo.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi McBee seems to value a work-life balance.

Kristie isn’t just the president of a company; she’s also a mom who’s deeply committed to guiding her sons as they navigate the family business once led by their father. While Steve Sr. remains involved behind the scenes, he’s not featured in Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys due to his legal issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristie, on the other hand, is stepping up front and center, not just on the show, but in the business itself. She’s there to support her sons with the “communications” side of the operation, as Bravo pointed out.

It’s also worth mentioning she also values balance. "They don’t have a good work-life balance, and that’s what worries me,” she told Bravo. “It doesn’t impress me to tell me that you worked 80 hours in a week, you know? Impress me by telling me how you made your job more efficient and work smarter, not harder." So clearly, she values hard work, just not if it means sacrificing getting to live your life.

Article continues below advertisement