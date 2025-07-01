Who Is Tessa on 'McBee Dynasty'? The McBee Family Drama Often Revolves Around Tessa She's the "fuel woman and den mother" at McBee, but Tessa often finds herself playing referee. By Ivy Griffith Published July 1 2025, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Peacock/Bravo

On McBee Dynasty, the series blends big city drama with slow country living. Fans of the series have fallen in love with the McBee family members, including the main brothers Steven Jr., Jesse, Cole, and Brayden, who took over the farm after their father, Steven Sr., washed his hands of it.

But the McBee farm family story is about the women in the family too, including Galyna, Kristi, Alli, Kacie, Calah, and then: Tessa. Tessa Lollar, one of the matriarchs of the family, somehow finds herself in the center of an orbit of drama from time to time, despite rarely being the source of the drama itself. So who is Tessa? Here's what we know about the McBee Dynasty character who narrated the series recap in Season 2.

Who is Tessa from 'McBee Dynasty'?

On her Instagram, Tessa refers to herself as a singer and songwriter, recording artist, southern/country gal, as well as a chef and a mom. As one of the older McBee family members, Tessa often plays referee when drama erupts.

But the McBee Dynasty star has a real job on the farm and is known as the “fuel woman and den mother" of the farm's workers. It's Tessa's deep southern drawl that welcomes viewers back for Season 2 in a series recap, and she explains how Steve Sr. departed the farm and left if in the hands of Steve Jr. after he cheated on his wife, Galyna, with her bestie Masha.

While they live a relatively luxurious life for farmers, it's clear that Steve Sr. left a bit of a financial mess and no small amount of debt for his sons to clean up after he walked away from managing the family business, and the series follows their efforts to untangle the finances and save the farm. All the while, wise Tessa offers her opinion and referees the occasional eruptions of drama. The sons often disagree on how to tackle the debt, and their wives and girlfriends have their own lives and drama.

Moving 'McBee Dynasty' from Peacock to Bravo shows the potential for drama.

But it's not just Tessa who's in the orbit of drama. In fact, the entire series is one jaw-dropping dramatic moment after another. When McBee Dynasty moved from Peacock for Season 1 to Bravo with Season 2, it became abundantly clear that the series was going to be a cowboy version of Real Housewives.

And it's not exactly something you would expect. After all, they're working cowboys who tend to a real, working farm. So how is it possible to be Real Housewives in the country? We aren't sure, but they manage it somehow.

The series offers a little bit of everything: intrigue, drama, infidelity, some pretty questionable parenting, and even a bit of an opportunity for a redemption arc. As fans of the series noted on TikTok, moving the series from Peacock to Bravo was the "right choice."