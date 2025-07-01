Does ‘McBee Family Dynasty’ Star Cole McBee Have a Baby? Inside His Family Dynamic The McBee family consists of patriarch Steve McBee and his sons, Steve McBee Jr., Jesse McBee, Cole McBee, and Brayden McBee. By Danielle Jennings Updated July 1 2025, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

There are a host of family-led reality shows to choose from these days, and one that has already risen to a favorite among fans is the Peacock series The McBee Family Dynasty, which includes cast member Cole McBee. Does he have his own family and children? Let’s dive into the details.

The McBee family consists of patriarch Steve McBee and his sons, Steve McBee Jr., Jesse McBee, Cole McBee, and Brayden McBee, as they navigate the high-stakes farming industry and ranching life in rural Missouri, working on the McBee Farm & Cattle Co.

Meet Cole McBee's baby girl, Blair.

On Dec. 13, 2024, which is also Cole’s birthday, he officially became a father following the birth of his daughter, Blair McBee, with girlfriend Kacie Adkison, per McBee Farm & Cattle Co. Baby Blair is also the first grandchild in the McBee family.

“Both Momma and Baby are doing great — and our McBee Family is soaking up and enjoying every second of the first grand baby coming into the fam,” a message announcing the baby’s arrival read. “It's special seeing the next generation of McBees born into the family, and Blair is no doubt going to be spoiled by her Uncles, grandparents — and Mom & Dad.”

“So here’s to the newest member of the McBee family, the sweetest little farm girl, and the biggest blessing we could have ever imagined,” the message continued. “Welcome to the world, Blair. We love you more than words can say. Until next time, we’ll be soaking up all the baby snuggles From the Farm.”

Is Cole married?

No, Cole and Kacie are not married, but have been in a long-term relationship for a while, although the topic of settling down has come up on The McBee Family Dynasty.

Per Us Weekly, Kacie and Cole initially met in 2019 and began an on and off relationship before welcoming their daughter. Cole has been known as the party boy of the McBee family, which some in the family attribute to his reasoning for not being married yet.

What is Cole’s net worth?

There are no available estimates regarding his individual net worth, but based on his family and their businesses, he is likely a millionaire. As of June 2025, the McBee Farm & Cattle Co rakes in $1.5 million in estimated annual revenue, according to Growjo, while the McBee Family Farm is said to be worth $345 million, per figures from the University of Missouri Extension.

Where does Cole McBee live?

Following the birth of his daughter, Cole and Kacie have already had significant life updates. In April 2025, the pair made a big move, as announced on the McBee Farm & Cattle Co. website.

“Cole and Kacie will also be moving into their brand-new home — one that McBee Custom Homes had the honor of building for them right on the farm,” the announcement read. “It’s a special thing to be able to build homes for your own family, and even more special knowing this house will be filled with laughter, memories, and love as Blair grows up inside those walls.”

“We’ll be celebrating Easter this weekend as a family in Cole and Kacie’s new home, with two beautiful baby girls in the mix. What a gift ... What a season! We always say we’re thankful for the farm, but we’re even more thankful for family and being able to spend time gathered around each other,” the message concluded.

