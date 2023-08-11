Season 2 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Is for the #TeamJeremiah Girlies

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Throughout the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, there have been many hints indicating that a romance between Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Belly (Lola Tung) is on the way. From her volunteering to help Jeremiah find Conrad to the "golden boy" keeping Belly company on the Tower of Terror, there's no denying their connection.

And now, with the season quickly coming to an end, #TeamJelly fans are just dying to know: Do Jeremiah and Belly get together in Season 2? Read on for all the juicy details!

Source: Prime Video A flashback sequence shows Jeremiah staying home to keep a sick Belly company.

So, do Jeremiah and Belly get together in Season 2?

Short answer, yes: Jeremiah and Belly get together in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. After denying their feelings for so long, the pair finally give into temptation in Episode 7, titled "Love Affair." Jeremiah and Belly drop Conrad off at Brown to take his last exam, and while they wait, they head over to Finch. He gives her a tour of the school, and Belly seems excited about possibly attending next fall.

Once they return to Brown, the two talk by Jeremiah's red jeep before sharing a long-awaited, albeit heated kiss. It's honestly everything we could ever want! However, their love bubble doesn't last long because Conrad quickly makes his presence known — and it's safe to say he's not too happy.

Source: Getty Images Jeremiah volunteers to keep Belly company on the Tower of Terror.