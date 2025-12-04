Fans Want to Know How Much 50 Cent Made From His Documentary About Sean 'Diddy" Combs The rapper produced the documentary 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.' By Niko Mann Published Dec. 4 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the new Diddy documentary produced by 50 Cent, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, makes its debut on Netflix, fans want to know how much money the rapper made from it. The docuseries premiered on Dec. 2, 2025, and it features never-before-seen footage of Diddy in the days leading up to his arrest in New York City back in 2024.

Diddy was on trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was only found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and he was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. Diddy also has to pay a $500,000 fine and will have five years of supervised release. The trial stemmed from a lawsuit filed by his ex, singer Cassie Ventura, who accused him of abuse and forcing her to perform in sex parties called "freak offs."

How much did 50 Cent make from the Diddy documentary?

It is not yet known how much money 50 Cent will make from the Diddy documentary, but he partnered with Alexandria Stapleton to direct the docuseries, and he said he made the documentary to let the world know that the hip-hop community is not OK with Diddy's "behaviors." Cassie said that Diddy forced her to have sex with prostitutes for his sexual pleasure, and he was seen on video beating her in a hotel hallway.

Reports on social media claim that the rapper made $50 million from the documentary, but there is no evidence to confirm this. "If I didn't say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behaviors," said 50. "There's no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and just say, 'Mind your business,' or 'Lemme not say nothin' about nothin,' or those things that would allow an entire culture to register as if they're for that behavior."

Netflix reportedly obtained never-before-seen footage of Diddy in the days leading up to his arrest in New York City back in September of 2024. Diddy is reportedly not happy with the four-part docuseries, and his representatives released a statement about the documentary, claiming the Netflix footage was stolen.

"Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," read the statement. "As Netflix and its CEO Ted Sarandos well know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage for decades, since he was 19 years old, to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, not to mention illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."