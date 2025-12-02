The Internet Went Wild With Fake Pics of Diddy in Jail Sean Combs received his official prison sentence after almost two years of waiting. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 2 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Sean Combs is one of the most famous people in the United States, thanks to the nature of his criminal case and his sentence. Ever since he was sent to prison, the internet has been waiting to find out what the rapper's life looks like behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Are the images of Diddy in prison real? Here's what we know about the photographs that became viral due to how they depicted Diddy serving his sentence. It's important to remember how the rise of artificial intelligence has made it very difficult for social media users to separate what is real from what doesn't exist.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Are the images of Diddy in prison real?

A social media post by TMZ reveals that the images depicting Diddy in prison are actually fake, as they were actually produced with the use of artificial intelligence. The development can turn out to be disappointing for those who were expecting to finally get their first look at the musician's new life. People who have been following the case for a really long time will have to keep waiting for someone to sneak an image of Sean Combs in his new outfit.

The rise of artificial intelligence continues to be dangerous for those wishing to stay informed. In age in which plenty of people use social media to stay up to date with the latest news, fake images and articles make it hard for some users to know if something is fake or not. Technologies such as Google's latest version of Gemini are capable of creating images that look incredibly convincing. These systems will continue to evolve over time.

Article continues below advertisement

The only thing social media users can do in order to stay informed is to always check the source of what they are seeing, even if the phone images of Diddy behind bars look astonishingly real.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy was sent to prison due to a highly controversial case.

Diddy continues to become viral, more than two years after his s-xual assault case took over the internet. On Nov. 16, 2023, it was revealed that Cassie Ventura had accused the rapper of rape, s-x trafficking, and physical abuse. People are aware of how Cassie had an intimate relationship with Diddy for a long time. The accuser was aware of everything Sean was involved with, including the crimes that eventually sent him to prison in the first place.

The case goes back to crimes Diddy committed decades before the story went viral. After the testimonies of many women from over the years came to light, it became evident that Sean would confront the consequences of his actions. When it comes to plenty of criminal cases, it takes a long time for a judge to determine just how much time a guilty criminal will spend in prison. Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison (via BBC).