Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Face Breakup Rumors Following ‘Wicked’ Press Tour

Hollywood loves a romance between co-stars, especially if said co-stars happen to be main characters on one of the biggest films globally. Such was the case for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship that has become one of the worst-kept secrets. Ariana and Ethan connected after being casted in Wicked as their respective characters Glinda and Boq. At the time, they were both married to other people, but were both divorced and officially dating around the time of them promoting the film in 2024.

While the world knew of their relationship, Ariana and Ethan tried their best to keep it under wraps as they appeared at Wicked promotional events together. However, their hush-hush approach to dating in the public eye hasn't ended any inquiries into their relationship. Some fans still feel entitled to knowing what's going on between Ethan and Ariana, including if they quietly parted ways. So, are the off-screen lovebirds still singing sweet music together? Here's the scoop.

Is Ariana Grande still dating Ethan Slater?

As of this writing, it appears Ariana is still dating Ethan and their relationship is still going strong. However, fans of the couple were worried when reports surfaced stating the opposite. According to The Daily Mail, Ariana and Ethan were rumored to not be together anymore. The outlet shared that the couple were making wedding plans, but those were reportedly halted as they questioned their compatibility.

It was also reported they had been "on and off for most of this year" and were “keeping it together" until the press for Wicked: For Good ended.

According to TMZ, rumors about Ariana and Ethan splitting up continued when they were spotted standing far away from each other during the UK premiere of Wicked: For Good in London in November 2025. However, sources shared with the outlet they were doing fine. The insider revealed that, while Ariana and Ethan were both juggling hectic work schedules, they were reportedly doing everything possible to prioritize their relationship.

While sources have confirmed nothing is wrong-ified with the Wicked stars' romance, they haven't addressed the breakup rumors. However, those who follow the couple know both Ariana and Ethan don't address their relationship in the press. In November 2025, The Spongebob Musical alum dodged acknowledging them being together during an interview with Today. During the discussion, Today co-host Craig Melvin asked Ethan, "What was it like working with your girlfriend every day?” to which he swiftly brushed off.