Boq Turned Into a 'Wizard of Oz' Icon in 'Wicked: For Good' Ethan Slater, the actor behind Boq, is dating one of his 'Wicked' co-stars. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 27 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

The story of Wicked: For Good is centered around Elphaba and Glinda. However, there's one secondary character who changes the fate of Oz while struggling with his inner demons.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Boq (Ethan Slater) in Wicked: For Good? Here's what we know about the major change the friendly Munchkin went through, and how it led him straight to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. The truth behind Judy Garland's iconic character and her journey was hidden in plain sight throughout the early moments of the musical.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Boq in 'Wicked: For Good'?

During the events of Wicked: For Good, Boq gets turned into the Tin Man from the original Wizard of Oz story. The change takes place because a spell thrown by a desperate Nessarose (Marissa Bode) goes wrong, turning her former boyfriend's entire body into metal. The truth behind Boq's transformation can be found in his heart. Nessarose only wanted the young man to love her, which is why she tried to use the Grimmerie on him in the first place.

Using magic without training is dangerous for the people of Oz. The spell didn't function as intended, and Boq became filled with regret and resentment toward the family of witches that doomed him for eternity. The transformation leads Boq to Wicked's version of Dorothy. With his heart no longer beating, he sets out to hunt Elphaba, one of the people responsible for the Tin Man's creation.

Article continues below advertisement

Dorothy isn't aware of the events that take place behind the scenes in Oz. Boq only knows that the girl wants to come home. If she could take out Elphaba in the process, there was nothing left for him to do except follow the yellow brick road.

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Slater is dating one of his 'Wicked' co-stars.

Ethan began dating Ariana in July 2023. While Glinda ignores Boq during the events of Wicked, the actors behind the characters got along just fine during the production of the movies. By the time Wicked: For Good premiered in theaters across the world, Ethan and Ariana had been dating for more than two years.

The romance between Ariana and Ethan is one of the Hollywood stories that are born in the middle of controversy. Both performers had been recently divorced, with the dating rumors between the two emerging right after their respective separations were revealed to the public. What started out as a controversial romance was embraced as time went on. The Wicked movies were filmed, edited, and released, and the couple was still together.