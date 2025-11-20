Fans Want to Know If Elphaba Dies In 'Wicked: For Good' — Does She? 'Wicked: For Good' is the sequel to 'Wicked.' By Niko Mann Published Nov. 20 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Wicked: For Good If you are a Wicked fan, you've undoubtedly been anticipating Wicked: For Good since the first film's 2024 release. The movie will be released on Nov. 21, 2025, but many fans want to know what happens before they see the movie.

The film was directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the good witch, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. But fans wanna know the fate of Elphaba in the movie. So, does she die in Wicked: For Good?

Does Elphaba die in 'Wicked: For Good?'

No, Elphaba does not die in Wicked: For Good. According to Parade, Dorothy throws a pail of water on her, but Elphaba escapes through a trap door and fakes her death. After the coast is clear, Fiyero finds her, and the two get away.

Elphaba also casts a spell to protect Fiyero from being tortured and killed. The spell was supposed to make sure his skin wouldn’t be torn and his bones wouldn’t break, but because he was still alive when the spell was cast, it turned him into a Scarecrow permanently. Elphaba and Fiyero go to live in the Land of Oz to begin their new lives elsewhere, although everyone in Oz (except Glinda) believes they have both died.

The ending of 'Wicked: For Good' is close to the Broadway musical's ending.

Wicked: For Good ends with Elphaba faking her death and escaping with Fiyero to live in the Land of Oz after she and Glinda have a tear-filled goodbye. The Wizard takes off in a hot air balloon to get away from an impending coup. Madame Morrible is put in jail, and Glinda the Good Witch becomes the overseer of the land.

The film also includes two new original songs from Stephen Schwartz, which were written for Wicked: For Good. In the book by Gregory Maguire, the Wicked Witch dies in the end, much like the original book and film, The Wizard of Oz.

Fans also want to know if there will be a third Wicked movie, but they may be disappointed. Bowen Yang plays Pfannee in the films, and he implied there will be no sequel as Wicked: For Good concluded the story nicely. "I think we leave it here," he said to Variety. "I’m going to pitch a ‘Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead’ story with my and Bronwyn James’ characters, [Pfannee and ShenShen]."