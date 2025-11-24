Why [SPOILER] Chooses to Go With Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good,' and What It Means Fiyero’s alliance with Dorothy hides a deeper motive than simply escaping Oz. By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 24 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Universal Pictures

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the movie Wicked: For Good. When Wicked: For Good premiered, fans immediately began comparing its choices to earlier versions of the story. One moment that stood out was Fiyero going with Dorothy. Viewers who know his history with Elphaba were quick to wonder what motivated that decision.

On the surface, it looks like Fiyero simply joins Dorothy’s path through Oz, but the scene takes on a different meaning once you understand where he is emotionally, who he is trying to protect, and how his transformation changes the direction of his entire story. Let's take a look at this decision, what led to it, and what it all means in the story of the whole movie, as well as how it shapes Fiyero's character and destiny.

Fiyero goes with Dorothy because his true allegiance lies with Elphaba.

Fiyero’s journey in Wicked: For Good shifts dramatically. Initially playing his role in the Emerald City, he intervenes when Elphaba is captured, and he chooses to help her escape. When Dorothy enters the scene, Fiyero aligning with her is less about her mission and more about covering their escape. Elphaba survives, and she and Fiyero flee together after a trap-door reveal, making their departure via Dorothy’s timeline a strategic move.

His decision is also tied to his transformation into the Scarecrow. Following brutal capture, Elphaba casts a spell in his defense, turning him into straw. The only viable path out of Oz for him and Elphaba involves joining the narrative Dorothy and the Wizard believe. So when Fiyero appears with Dorothy, it’s not just about her. It’s a cover for their deeper action: escape, real identity shift, and protecting the one he loves.

Why did fiyero go along with the Dorothy and The gang to get rid of the wicked witch knowing the truth? How did he know she was under the trap door? Pretty weird that during the time he spent with Dorothy he never once mentioned the truth to her...? — Mia (@Chibiusa_Mia) November 24, 2025

The move with Dorothy signifies Fiyero’s break from his former life.

Going with Dorothy marks Fiyero’s break from his status, his engagement to Glinda, and his identity as guard captain. His near-death and transformation catalyze his shift. In the musical and in the film, Fiyero’s allegiance pivots from public duty to personal truth. After the event where Nessarose is killed, Fiyero helps Elphaba escape, then his capture and transformation lead to their flight together.

Going with Dorothy becomes the façade under which he abandons the role society assigned him. For Dorothy and the Wizard, this looks like a normal journey for the Scarecrow. For him, it’s a choice to save what matters. It’s a meaningful act of agency, rather than just a coincidence.