We Would Be Obsess-Ified if the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Post-Credits Scene Rumors Are True 'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey hinted at an end credits scene in a hilarious Dunkin ad. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Nov. 18 2025, 5:44 p.m. ET Source: Dunkin'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Wicked the musical. While it is, as Glinda Upland would say, it's great to see Wicked in theaters again through Wicked: For Good, premiering worldwide on Nov. 21, 2025, the movie musical's release is bittersweet. On one hand, we get to hear the melodic harmonies between Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba (aka the Wicked Witch of the East) and Ariana Grande's Glinda, the Good Witch of the West, the Wicked run will literally be over for good once the credits start rolling.

Due to many Wicked fans being unwilling to let go of the film we've been obsessing over for over a year, it was only a matter of time before the anticipation for the film came with rumors about how the Wizard of Oz prequel will end. Ahead of the premiere, rumors swirled that there would be a post-credit scene at the end of Wicked: For Good. Here's everything to know about a possible ending to the movie.

Is there a 'Wicked: For Good' end-credits scene?

Since we haven't seen Wicked: For Good yet, we can't say for certain whether there will be an end-credits scene or not, though all signs are leading to not. However, some fans suspected there might be post-credits scene in the works after Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero, jokingly created a post-credits scene in an ad for Dunkin'.

According to the ad, the pair promoted the doughnut company’s limited-time matcha and pink refreshers and Munchkins while calling it the “Dunkin’ End-Credit Scene, Wicked: For Good.” Jonathan and Cynthia created their heir “bonus scene” by acting out a melodramatic scene between their characters, Elphaba and Fiyero. "Everyone thinks that you're wicked," Jonathan as Fiyero says dramatically as Cynthia as Elphaba replies, "I know. And I'm actually just hungry. Let the history books say what they will. I didn't just fly. I ran on Dunkin."

Though the ad was hilarious and further showed Jonathan and Cynthia's acting range, it seems to be satire. As far as an actual post-credits scene, as previously said, that has yet to be confirmed.

Will there be a third 'Wicked' film?

While the idea of seeing an end credits scene for Wicked: For Good has yet to be confirmed, however the movie ends, it may not be the final conclusion most fans were expecting. The second half of the musical is slated to end similarly to how the Broadway musical did, which wrapped up Elphaba, Glinda, and the rest of the Ozians' stories up succinctly. However, eager fans aren't ready to say goodbye yet and are hoping for Wicked: Part Three.

Sadly, while some fans want to see another Wicked movie, it hasn't been confirmed as of this writing. However, ahead of Wicked: For Good's release, Ariana Grande hinted that, at least for her, it ain't over till it's over. "If we’ve learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour,” Ariana said in a clip from a Q&A session shared on her Instagram. "So I don’t think anyone’s going anywhere.”