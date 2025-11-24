'Wicked: For Good' Is a Witching Good Time — And Here's How to Watch It on Streaming There's no place like home. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 24 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

Fans of the Wicked movie franchise have been waiting a year, but fans of the book series have been waiting far, far longer to see the story conclude on the big screen. And the day has finally arrived. The second movie in the Wicked franchise hit screens November 2025 with Wicked: For Good.

Article continues below advertisement

Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the conclusion to their characters' story landed to the tune of significant critical acclaim and fan enthusiasm. But when will Wicked: For Good be available to stream, if you're not inclined to seek it out in a theater? There's great news on that front.

Article continues below advertisement

When will 'Wicked: For Good' be available to stream for home audiences?

When the first Wicked movie dropped in theaters, it hit the ground running on Nov. 22, 2024. Fans who wanted to stream it were able to rent it through Prime Video as soon as Dec. 31, 2024, closing the year out with a bang for fans of musical theater. If Wicked: For Good follows the same schedule, there's a chance you could rent it digitally before the end of the year.

For those looking to stream the second movie without renting, note that the first film didn't hit Peacock until March 21, 2025, so you're probably looking at closer to a March 2026 release for Peacock. But if you just can't wait a few months, it will eventually be there and waiting for your viewing pleasure for a few extra bucks ($29.99, to be specific).

Article continues below advertisement

'Wicked: For Good' has struck the right chord with audiences.

And if you enjoyed the first movie, it's safe to say that you definitely don't want to skip out on the conclusion to the story. Wicked: For Good loosely follows the books from which the movies were adapted, so diehard fans already know what to expect for the most part. But for the rest of the viewing world, the conclusion will be a surprise, to say the least.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans who doubled down and rented the movie shortly after it dropped had a lot to say. On TikTok, one user wrote, "Call me crazy but I think we need to pay more attention to the messages in the Wicked films." Another gushed, "THE CONCEPT OF WICKED FOR GOOD IS EVERYTHINGGGGG."

And another user pointed out a nod to the original Wizard of Oz movie in the trailer, writing, "The silhouette of the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz appears on a cloud."

Article continues below advertisement