Music Producer Jonathan Hay Claims Diddy Performed Sexual Acts With a Biggie T-Shirt The disgraced music mogul is serving a sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 19 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET

Although Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a months-long trial and years of allegations, the disgraced music producer's troubles seem to be far from over. Amid Diddy's four-year sentence, more allegations have come his way that could lead to him spending more time behind bars.

In November 2025, Los Angeles, Calif's police department's Special Victims Bureau opened up another investigation on Diddy following information they received from a police report. The police report was created by a music producer named Jonathan Hay who claimed he's still reeling from his experiences with the Bad Boy CEO. Here's what to know about Hay's allegations.

Jonathan Hay accused Diddy of forcing him into lewd sexual acts.

In the police report, Hay recalled Diddy sexually assaulting him in a report he made to Largo, Fla. police on Sept. 20, 2024. According to the report, the music producer met the music mogul at a LA warehouse in February 2020, where he thought they'd be working on music with Diddy and C.J. Wallace, the son of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans. Instead, Hay claimed Diddy used the meeting as a ploy to get him alone and force him into sexual acts.

Hay reported that the warehouse stored many of Biggie's clothing that he wore during performances while he was alive. One of the items allegedly included a shirt that Diddy used to pleasure himself while Hay was in the room. The report stated that he knowingly touched himself despite him being vividly uncomfortable. "[Victim] stated that Combs removed the shirt to uncover his penis and told [Victim] to come finish him off,” the report read, according to People.

Hay further claimed in his report that Diddy allegedly ejaculated on the shirt and then threw it on Hay, saying "RIP Big” before walking out of the warehouse. They allegedly didn't see each other again until the producer returned to collab with C.J. again, but was redirected to a house to be interviewed. However, instead of an interview, he was berated by Diddy and attacked by two men before Diddy sexually assaulted him again.

"[Victim] stated that he pulled away, but that Combs pulled his head back using his hands and stuck his penis inside of [victim's] mouth again and the cycle occurred approximately 3-4 times for approximately 3-4 seconds each time."

Diddy's legal team denies Hay's allegations.

Diddy's legal team addressed Hay's allegations in a statement made to People. The team called Hay's accusations a culmination of the "media circus" his client has been on since allegations surrounding him circulated in 2023. "As Mr. Combs’ legal team has repeatedly stated for over a year now, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a media circus," Diddy's attorney stated. "Let me make it absolutely clear, Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone."

"He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided—and not in the media—based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations." C.J. also filed a defamation suit against Hay last week in a Florida federal court, alleging that “Hay published the foregoing false, unprivileged statements of fact about Wallace to third parties." Hay, for his part, is standing by his claims and hopes to have his day against Diddy in court.