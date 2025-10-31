Diddy Requested To Stay at Fort Dix Prison for the Rest of His Sentence – Here’s Why The Bad Boys CEO will spend the rest of his 50-month sentence in the New Jersey prison. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 31 2025, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In July 2025, a jury convicted Sean "Diddy" Combs of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The conviction followed a lengthy trial that included the music mogul facing multiple charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct, racketeering, and human trafficking. While Diddy was served with lesser charges after being acquitted for the more significant charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, he was sentenced to serve 50 months (close to four years) in prison.

Several months after the disgraced Bad Boys CEO's sentencing, he checked into the prison where he will spend the remainder of his sentence. Here's what to know about Diddy's prison.

Diddy checked into a new prison in October 2025.

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, Diddy was transferred to a new prison for the final two and a half years of his sentence. According to CNN, he requested to be transferred to Fort Dix prison in New Jersey. He reportedly selected Fort Dix to take advantage of the facility's drug treatment program and to be closer to his family, most of whom are based in New York.

Initially, Diddy served his sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. He checked himself into the prison in September 2024 and was there during his federal criminal trial. Following his time in prison, the 13 months will be shaved off the remainder of his sentence, in addition to any credit he receives for participating in drug treatment.

Fort Dix has had other famous inmates in the past.

While no prison is perfect, it's been reported that Diddy will be more comfortable at Fort Dix than he was at his Brooklyn prison. According to TMZ, Fort Dix is a better environment than Brooklyn; however, with Diddy's history and previous charges and allegations, the outlet reported that he will have a target on his back regardless. However, the rapper isn't the only famous face the prison has seen, which could help him navigate his surroundings among his fellow felons.

Long before Diddy was convicted and transferred to Fort Dix, the Jersey prison was where former The Real Housewives of New Jersey husband Joe Giudice called home. In 2016, Joe went into Fort Dix to serve his 41-month sentence after he and his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2014. After serving his time in Fort Dix, he was deported from the United States in 2019 due to his fraud charges. As of this writing, he lives in the Bahamas.