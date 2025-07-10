Elisabeth Ovesen AKA Karrine Steffans Said She’s Questioning Her Sexual Past With Diddy The 'Confessions of a Video Vixen' author said she's "questioning a lot of things right now" after Diddy's sexual assault trial and verdict. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 10 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega/VladTV

In the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' highly publicized sexual assault trial and verdict, where he was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution and acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, many who were previously associated with him are questioning their experiences with him. One of them is former video vixen and famed tell-all author Elisabeth Ovesen, aka Karrine Steffans.

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth, known for detailing her relationships with celebrities like Jay-Z, Method Man, and Lil Wayne in her memoirs, starting with 2005's Confession of a Video Vixen, has said she and Diddy had a connection at one point. However, she said that his legal downfall made her question the nature of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Ovesen explained she's "questioning" her and Diddy's relationship now.

Elisabeth said in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored that she believed their relationship was "platonic," and that he was "kind," though she wasn't sure how platonic it was in light of his charges and allegations. "Well, not to my knowledge," Elisabeth replied when asked if she had a sexual relationship with Diddy. "Honestly, I’m questioning a lot of things right now.”

Piers Morgan then asked her if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during her interactions with him, and she stated: “I don’t know. Given what we know now, I can’t be sure.” Elisabeth further explained that reviewing the texts between her and Diddy, along with the testimonies from his ex, Cassie Ventura, Jane Doe, and several male witnesses, made her "question what I knew about my time with him."

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Ovesen and Diddy's relationship began when she was "given to him as a gift."

Elisabeth has discussed her relationship with Diddy in interviews and in Confessions of a Video Vixen. The model, who was also known by the nickname "Superhead" during her early video girl days, told The Daily Beast (via Mamamia) that she met the disgraced mogul after being sent to him by the late Murder Inc. founder Irv Gotti. Elisabeth said the meeting happened in 2001, around the time Diddy had broken up with Jennifer Lopez. "In retrospect, I realized that I was given to him as a gift by another executive," she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth went on to say in her book that Irv allegedly paraded her around rappers as his "showpiece" and that he and Diddy arranged for her to meet up with Diddy right in front of her without consulting her. She then shared that she obliged because she knew being near the Bad Boy CEO could benefit her in the future. Elisabeth also detailed their first sexual encounter in the memoir.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"After a few minutes, Diddy greeted me and led me to the nearest bedroom," she wrote. "With that slight formality out of the way, Diddy and I spent the next 15 minutes engaging in the usual. After the experience, he said, 'You're one of the best.' I said the same to him when, in actuality, he was average."

Elisabeth shared that her relationship with Diddy made her a fixture at his infamous parties. In one moment from her book, she said that Diddy once warned the rapper Xzibit that she was the type of woman who would have you "on tape with fingers in your booty." "That was so weird," Karrine remembered. "It was so weird. And X[zibit] thought it was weird."