'Scandal' Actor Columbus Short's Marriages Have Been Rocked by Controversy

The actor and choreographer was first married to a woman named Brandi Short, and the two share one son together. The couple split in 2003, and while there are no concrete details as to why their relationship came to an end, there were rumors going around at the time that Columbus had had a fling with Britney Spears that supposedly led to the end of his marriage. Columbus denied being romantically intimate with Britney, but claimed the two had feelings for each other and even told The Star in 2004 (via EW): ”It would be fair to say Britney caused major problems in our marriage."

Britney reportedly hasn't commented on these rumors.