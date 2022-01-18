Here's Where the Cast of 'Cadillac Records' Is Today

Shining a light on the musical era of the 1940s to 1960s, Cadillac Records tells the story of a Jewish immigrant and bar owner Leonard Chess (Adrien Brody) hiring a blues music trio to entertain guests. As their popularity grew, the bar became an outlet for Black musicians to show off their talent, which ultimately led to the birth of a new record label — Chess Records.

Aside from Adrien, the film stars Beyoncé Knowles as the legendary Etta James, Jeffrey Wright as guitarist Muddy Waters, and Columbus Short as harmonica player Little Walter.