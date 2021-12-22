Why Was Alexis Williams Fired from Allure Realty on 'Selling Tampa'?

The Netflix reality series Selling Tampa follows the top-selling agents at Allure Realty, which is a preeminent luxury real estate brokerage in Florida.

The team is led by Sharelle Rosado, a military veteran who runs a tight ship, and who practices tough love when it comes to keeping her agents in line with her agenda.

While Sharelle makes sure to recognize and celebrate the agents who are thriving at Allure, she also isn't afraid to tell others to shape up or ship out.