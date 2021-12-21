'Selling Tampa' Star Sharelle Rosado Has Accumulated An Impressive Net Worth Over the Years

'Selling Tampa' Star Sharelle Rosado Has Accumulated An Impressive Net Worth Over the YearsBy Tatayana Yomary
Aside from being the gorgeous fiancée of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado is proof that a woman with beauty and brains will always reign supreme. Over the years, many people became familiar with her due to her romantic life, but the newly minted television star has now become a celebrity in her own right.
As many viewers likely know, Sharelle is at the helm of the Allure Realty Group in Tampa, Florida. Since she’s considered to be one of the most popular real estate brokers in the city, fans have taken an interest into her life. Not to mention, since her field of work is known to bring in the big bucks, questions about Sharelle’s net worth have started to come to light. Read on to get the 4-1-1.
‘Selling Tampa’ star Sharelle Rosado’s net worth is set to multiply.
At the time of writing, Sharelle has earned a net worth of $6 million so far, according to Filmysiyappa. This figure reflects her work as one of Florida’s top real estate agents. The outlet shares that she has a plethora of properties across Florida and Alabama and has a salary of $500,000. Not to mention, she also served in the US Army, which has also helped her attain a substantial net worth. And since Selling Tampa has become a breakout hit for the streaming platform, fans can expect Sharelle’s net worth to blossom.
Sharelle Rosado
Real Estate Broker
Net worth: 6,000,000
Sharelle Rosado is a star of Netflix's Selling Tampa and the owner of Allure Realty that's based in Tampa Florida.
Birthdate: October 16, 1987
Birthplace: Columbus, Georgia
Children: One daughter born in 2006, two sons born in 2008 and 2015, one child on the way
Education: University of Maryland
Fans have praised Sharelle for not judging Chad by his past mistakes.
Let’s be honest: Quiet as it’s kept, all of us have made bad decisions in past relationships. However, since we’re not all public figures, our actions will ever make headlines. In the case of Sharelle’s fianceé, Chad, fans know his mistakes all too well.
In June 2013, Chad and his then-wife, Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozada, got into a domestic spat. As a result, the former NFL baller was arrested and later sentenced to 12 months probation.
Even though both parties have moved on from the situation, it has continued to be a talking point on social media and beyond. While most people would think that Sharelle wouldn’t explore a relationship with the star, she has no qualms of standing by her man.
“You never know what goes on between things – I don’t want to speak on that because I wasn’t there, but Chad is a great person,” Sharelle told Page Six. “People go through things, people make mistakes, and you learn from them. If you base things off of mistakes that people made, then you’ll never make it in life. Nobody is perfect.”
Now that the couple is preparing for marriage in the future with a baby on the way, it’s safe to say that they’re locked in. Not to mention, fans can expect both of their respective net worths to grow through their union.
You can watch Selling Tampa on Netflix.