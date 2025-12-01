Coco Jones’ Beau Donovan Mitchell Enlisted Russell Wilson’s Help for His Stunning Proposal The couple got engaged after two years of dating. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 1 2025, 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spidadmitchell

While many met Coco Jones as a child actor on the Disney Channel's Let It Shine, she's proven to the world she's all grown up and ready to collect her things in the entertainment space. She already has a successful music career that includes a Grammy for her megahit "ICU," and a starring role as Hilary Banks in Peacock's Bel-Air.

Coco also showed she's becoming more into her own in the romance department. As the multitalented artist's star continues to shine, she revealed she has a partner who supports all of her dreams, which includes marriage.

Is Coco Jones married?

As of this writing, Coco isn't married. However, the starlet is headed there. In July 2025, she announced her engagement to NBA player Donovan Mitchell via Instagram. The adorable photo included the couple kissing in front of a sunset as the "Here We Go" singer flashed her diamond ring. The happy news was met with congratulations from Coco's fans and celebrity friends.

"Ah! Congrats boo," Keke Palmer commented under the post. "Yesssss!!!" cheered Gabrielle Union. "So happy for you two!!!" "Congratulationssss!" Ryan Destiny wrote.

Coco and Donovan also confirmed their happy news in a joint statement to People. "After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement," they wrote. "The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together.”

Donovan and Coco started dating in 2023 and, before their engagement, kept their romance quite private, though the public, namely Coco's fans, knew what was up from the beginning. "I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea," she explained on an episode of Club Shay Shay. "I love that. Little spies everywhere. I feel like I’m in a detective movie. But you know what, I’m happy. And I will say my music is the outlet that I use to tell most of my stories and my truth, and some things I keep for myself ‘cause this is my life, too."

"I don’t want to ever feel like I have to be somebody’s secret," Coco added. "I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. I think, for me, I”m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family na whoever I love. So, yeah, I am more private."

Who is Coco's fiance, Donovan Mitchell?

Coco's fiance, Donovan, is a star in his own right. The New York native, who goes by the nickname "Spida" on the court, was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft and acquired by the Utah Jazz. He spent five seasons with the team before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022.

Though he plays for the NBA, Donovan has found mentorship and friendship from other athletes. One of his friends, Russell Wilson, worked behind the scenes to help him set up his and Coco's engagement, as Russell shared in an Instagram Story following their engagement news.

In an October 2025 interview on The Sherri Shepherd Show, the singer revealed how much she appreciated having the long-running power couple root for her and Donovan's union.