All the Performers Taking Center Stage at 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' in 2024
The lineup of musical performers is nothing short of impressive. See for yourself!
By Jennifer Farrington
Published Dec. 4 2024, 12:57 p.m. ET

On Dec. 4, 2024, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on NBC (and Peacock), the 92nd annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center will feature the highly anticipated tree lighting ceremony, along with an exciting lineup of performers. Event organizers have promised this year’s celebration to be "the most dazzling yet," according to NBC.

The event, which has been held annually since 1933, marks the official start of the holiday season. Wondering who's performing at Rockefeller Center in 2024? We've got the lineup, host details, and everything you need to know.

The Backstreet Boys will be performing at Rockefeller Center in 2024.

The Backstreet Boys will take center stage at the 2024 Christmas in Rockefeller Center, delivering a nostalgic treat for Millennials and giving Gen Z a glimpse of what true musical greatness looks like! And if that isn't enough, you can grab their Christmas album, "A Very Backstreet Christmas," available now, to keep the festive tunes flowing.

Dan + Shay

Fans of Dan + Shay will get to see their favorite musical duo perform at Rockefeller Center in 2024. And what's even more exciting is that the duo released their first-ever Christmas album in October 2024, "It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album," featuring 21 festive tracks.

Megan Hilty

Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Hilty is another star joining the lineup of performers at Christmas in Rockefeller Center in 2024. She's been encouraging fans on Instagram to either show up in person or tune in to catch her live on stage.

RAYE

This year has been a wild and successful ride for RAYE, to say the least. She collected six (yes, six!) awards at the Brit Awards in March 2024, and to end the year on a high note, she's performing at Rockefeller Center on Dec. 4.

Thalia

To spice up the night, NBC is bringing out Thalia to perform at the annual Rockefeller Christmas event and tree lighting. You won't want to miss the "Nació la Luz" singer, who recently released her first Christmas album, "Navidad Melancólica."

Little Big Town

Get ready for some holiday magic! Little Big Town, who recently kicked off their Take Me Home tour (running through Dec. 13, 2024), will be taking the stage at Rockefeller Center's Christmas event to belt out some festive tunes. But that's not all — the country supergroup also just dropped "The Christmas Record," an album they've dreamed of making for 25 years, according to an Instagram post.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones, who’s Grammy-nominated for her hit single "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," will be bringing her incredible talent to Rockefeller Center for the Christmas event. And she’s got something extra for her fans: "My Christmas project ‘Coco by the Fireplace’ is out now, I’m tryna bring y'all all the emotions this holiday," she shared in a November Instagram post. If you haven’t yet, make sure to stream it and soak up the festive feels!

Jennifer Hudson

What kind of holiday event would it be without Jennifer Hudson, whose powerful voice makes you feel every note? This year, she’s not only bringing her incredible vocals, but fans can also expect a show-stopping fashion statement. Jennifer promises to be dressed to the nines, and she’s all about sequins this time around.

Who is hosting the 2024 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'?