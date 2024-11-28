Home > Entertainment Is Being a Rockette a Full-Time Job? Here’s What Aspiring Rockettes Need to Know Rockettes perform up to four shows a day for six days per week during their busy season — but what do they do the rest of the year? By D.M. Published Nov. 28 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

The New York City Rockettes have become an integral part of American culture. Known for their legendary high kicks and over-the-top performances, the Rockettes have been captivating audiences for decades. The dance group debuted in 1925 under the name the "Missouri Rockets," a group created by choreographer Russell Markert in St. Louis. Russell was inspired by a precision dance troupe he had seen in the Ziegfeld Follies and wanted to create something even more spectacular.

Russell’s vision took off, and by 1932, the group was performing at Radio City Music Hall, officially becoming The Rockettes. Their big break came with the first Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a tradition that has continued since 1933. The Rockettes became a symbol of holiday cheer with their synchronized dance routines, elaborate costumes, and iconic kickline.

Over the decades, they’ve performed at major events, including presidential inaugurations and Super Bowl halftime shows. But is being a Rockette a full-time job? We did some digging and here’s what we found out.

Is being a Rockette a full-time job?

While the Rockettes’ performances may seem like a year-round endeavor, being a Rockette is not a full-time job. Most of their work happens during the holiday season, specifically the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. The performances run from November through early January, and they are a spectacle.

During this period, Rockettes have an intense schedule, often performing up to four shows a day, six days a week. Rehearsals for the Christmas Spectacular begin in September, meaning the job spans several months of rigorous commitment. For the rest of the year, Rockettes often pursue other careers or gigs in the performing arts. Many work as professional dancers, choreographers, or fitness instructors, while others have entirely different day jobs.

Rockette dancers earn between $1,400 and $1,500 per week during their employment period. This pay reflects their time spent performing in the iconic Radio City Christmas Spectacular and other events during the holiday season. The dancers’ compensation is based on their union contract under the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA). However, it’s important to note that being a Rockette is a seasonal job, with their work spanning from September through early January.

Becoming a Rockette is hard work!

To even qualify for an audition, you must meet specific criteria. Rockettes must be between 5'6" and 5'10½" tall. Height is measured during auditions to ensure uniformity in the famous kicklines. Beyond height, you need a strong foundation in multiple dance styles, particularly ballet, jazz, and tap. The Rockettes are famous for their precise movements and intricate choreography, so technical proficiency is a must.

