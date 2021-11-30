After the Holidays, the Radio City Rockettes Are Still as Busy as Ever

If you thought being a Rockette is only a seasonal gig, you'd be sorely mistaken. Per Chicago Parent, once the Christmas Spectacular show concludes, the Rockettes don't have time to sit back and relax.

"Many of the Rockettes are professional dancers and/or actors, so they stay busy throughout the year," the outlet writes. "Plus, they do charity work, such as visiting children’s hospitals, supporting the troops, and putting on benefit shows."