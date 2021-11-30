The Radio City Rockettes Don't Get Paid as Much as You Might Think They Do

“We believe our protocols are more than adequate to protect people in our building,” a spokeswoman for Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Kimberly Kerns, told The Times. “The show has more than 1,000 employees. While there are a vocal few that don’t agree, the vast majority are excited about coming to work.”

Similarly, masks are recommended for employees but are not required to be worn at all times as they are at other performance venues in New York.