Check out the Star-Studded Performance List for the 2021 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

Check out the Star-Studded Performance List for the 2021 Rockefeller Center Tree LightingBy Stephanie Harper
Dec. 1 2021, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
There are so many lovely Christmas traditions to lean into during the holidays, from decorating the Christmas tree to baking chocolate chip cookies for Santa. Building gingerbread houses, going ice skating, kissing under the mistletoe, opening gifts, and using advent calendars are also on the docket for families everywhere.
Tuning in to watch Christmas in Rockefeller Center is another awesome tradition people are adding to the list this year, since it feels like such a magical moment watching the beautiful tree light up with so many glittery bulbs and colors. For the upcoming 2021 event, there’s already an incredible lineup of performers who will be serenading audiences. Here’s what you should know and what you can expect.
Who will perform at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting in 2021?
One of the biggest names to be performing songs at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting in 2021 is Carrie Underwood. The former American Idol winner has cemented herself as one of the most beloved country singers of all time. Some of her biggest songs include “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats." She recently announced that she’s taking on a Las Vegas residency at one of the newest casinos in the area – Resorts World.
Norah Jones is another singer who will be performing at the event. Over the course of her career, Nora has successfully sold over 50 million records worldwide and snagged multiple awards and accolades for her raw talent. Her pop music provides a chill and soothing jazzy vibe, which audiences will surely love to hear when she hits the stage.
Brad Paisley is another performer set to take the stage at this event.
Just like Carrie, Brad also made a career for himself in the world of country music. His debut album premiered in 1999, and he has continued to thrive in his genre since then. He’s released a Christmas compilation album along with 11 studio albums over the years for his fans to enjoy. There’s a high chance that audiences will be able to listen to at least one of his holiday songs during his performance.
Alessia Cara will also be performing at this event, which is good news for millions of her devoted fans. Before she was famous, she uploaded song covers to YouTube and ended up getting signed to Def Jam Records in 2014. The rest has been history for her career, as she’s been able to collaborate with major artists and leave her mark in the music industry.
Who else will be performing at the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting?
José Feliciano and CNCO, Pentatonix, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, the Radio Rockettes, and the cast of Broadway's Come From Away will be performing at the huge star-studded event.
The lighting ceremony will be hosted by several familiar faces as well. Mario Lopez, Natalie Pasquarella, and David Ushery will host the preshow coverage starting at 7 p.m. Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Hoda Kotb will then take over for the main event starting at 8 p.m.
Watch Christmas in Rockefeller Center on NBC on Dec. 1, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. EST.