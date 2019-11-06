Everything You Need to Know About the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Calling all Christmas fans! Once November kicks, holiday fanatics can't wait to put up their trees and kick off their Christmas shopping. And while the day after Thanksgiving is oftentimes the Christmas kick-off mark, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is arguably one of the most exciting aspects of the holiday season. So, when can we expect to see the humongous Christmas tree shining bright in Manhattan's midtown? Scroll down for everything we know!

When does the tree go up in Rockefeller Center? The tree will go up in Rockefeller Center on Dec. 4, 2019, three weeks before Christmas Day (it's later this year due to a later Thanksgiving). This is the 87th annual Christmas tree lighting to happen in Rockefeller Center. The tree historically comes down a few days after the New Year (so in early 2020) and is donated to Habitat for Humanity. While the tree is up, the visiting hours are from 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. daily. However, on Christmas Day, the tree stays lit for 24 hours.

Where is the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting located? The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting is located in Rockefeller Center, which is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, New York. The address of city's landmark is located in midtown Manhattan, between west 48th and 51st streets and fifth and sixth avenues. The tree will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9, but won't be lit until Dec. 4.

Where can I buy tickets for the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting? Luckily for visitors, attending the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is free of charge and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, it's important to note that the sidewalk and streets fill up very quickly for this highly-anticipated event, so it's ideal to get there early. Like really early...

Where can I watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting? If you choose to not watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting in person, you can luckily catch it on television to avoid the hectic crowds. The lighting will air on Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. on NBC, which in our opinion, is the most exciting two hours of the holiday season.

Who is hosting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting? Luckily for us, our favorite hosts from the Today Show usually host the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, with familiar faces including Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and more leading the exciting show live from Rockefeller Center.