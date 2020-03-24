Al Roker May Be a TV Personality, but He's Also a Proud Dad of Three

"You must be proud of your son,’ someone will say. Yes, I am. More than they’ll ever know,” he shared. “The obstacles in this kid’s way were things that might have tripped up many others. Not Nick, not even with the disabilities he was born with.”

Al added, “I can’t begin to take credit for who Nick is and who he might become. All sorts of specialists can tell you about limitations for this and that. Nick never got that message.”