Alessia Cara's Ex-Boyfriend Helped Write One of Beyoncé's Songs

There's nothing more entertaining than learning about and gushing over a celebrity's love life. Sure, it's being kind of nosy, but sometimes you just can't help it! Who doesn't love love?

So, if you want to know more (or anything) about who Alessia is dating, stick around.

Of course, it's only possible to fawn over a star and their romantic relationships when you know about them. There are definitely some celebs out there who keep their dating life pretty private, which is totally fair. A star who has kept her love life very low-key is singer and songwriter Alessia Cara . But that's where we come in for the investigative work!

Who is Alessia Cara dating?

The 24-year-old Canadian-bred pop star has usually stayed hush-hush when it comes to what's going on in her life outside of music. She rose to fame back in 2014 when her single "Here" became a viral hit. And that was just the beginning of it all for her. Then she embarked on her first headline tour, dropped albums, and continued to break music records. To top it all off, Alessia was the first Canadian to win the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2018.

Clearly, Alessia has been busy checking off boxes and rising to the top. Though, people may wonder if she's made time for a special someone in her life. Well, in 2016, Alessia was romantically linked to musician Kevin Garrett. Kevin — who is now 29 years old — opened up for Alessia on her “Know It All” tour that same year. Per his website, Kevin is a Grammy award-nominated artist (for his work on Beyoncé's album "Lemonade"), multi-instrumentalist, and producer.

And the same year they toured together, they posed on the red carpet together at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Look how cute they look!

The two never really posted anything about one another on their social media, but this photo was pretty much enough confirmation that they were a couple — or most definitely seeing each other at the least. Celebrities just don't walk the carpet with just anyone.

But it seemed like things ended with them in 2018 when she was doing press for her second album, "The Pains of Growing," and she told the New York Post that she was single. “Oh, my God, no, I’m not even thinking about [dating] right now. That’s the last thing on my mind,” she told the news outlet.

She went on to say, “Right now is just a period where I wanna think more about myself because I don’t think I’ve ever had the chance to do that [with] my career. Giving so much of myself to a bunch of different people, I’ve never had that time for me, so I think I’m gonna take advantage now.”

Alessia also told Ryan Seacrest that same week in 2018 that she had written a song on that album about "someone." "The song ‘Not Today’ … it’s extremely personal. I open up about things I’ve never opened up about like going to therapy and crying on the bathroom floor about someone … I think it’s important to be honest even though it feels a little naked," she told On Air With Ryan Seacrest. It's not confirmed when or why she and Kevin may have broken up.