50 Cent Acquired Never-Before-Seen Footage of Diddy That He Used in His Netflix Doc "One thing about Sean Combs is that he's always filming himself, and it's been an obsession throughout the decades." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 3 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET

When it comes to beefs, few have taken the turns that 50 Cent's has with Sean "Diddy" Combs. Some of this feud makes an appearance in the "In da Club" rapper's documentary about the disgraced music mogul. In Sean Combs: The Reckoning, 50 Cent alludes to the Bad Boy Records founder's alleged involvement in the death of The Notorious B.I.G. Back in 2006, 50 Cent made the same allegations in his "The Bomb" diss track.

For years, 50 Cent has been a consistent troller of Diddy, who denied there was any real animosity between the two. When the rapper's houses were raided in March 2024, 50 Cent took to X (formerly Twitter), where he said, "Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done. They don’t come like that unless they got a case." They had a case. In December 2025, 50 Cent's docuseries was released on Netlix. It included behind-the-scenes footage of Diddy. How did 50 Cent get those videos? Here's what we know.

How did 50 Cent get videos of Diddy?

The footage of Diddy, which looks professionally shot, was recorded six days before his arrest in September 2024. He is in his hotel room in New York City, speaking with attorney Marc Agnifilo. A distraught Diddy reveals he needed to make this emergency call because he couldn't take any more hits and was worried about what would happen if he went in front of a jury. "You didn't do anything wrong on any front," said Agnifilo.

A few days later, Diddy was indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. He was acquitted of the first two offenses. It was confirmed by Netflix that this footage was shot with Diddy's knowledge. He was surrounded by friends, who were supporting him during the investigation.

Director Alexandria Stapleton revealed said the footage was legally obtained, which gave them the right to use it. "We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential," she said. "One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades." They reached out to Diddy's legal team multiple times, but never got a response.

Diddy's lawyers have sent a cease-and-desist to Netflix.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Diddy, told CNN in a statement that the footage Netflix used in the docuseries was stolen. Diddy never authorized its release. They also described the series as a "shameful hit piece."