'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Tapped Several TV Stars for the 2025 Season The annual special debuted on Netflix in November 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 21 2025, 5:14 p.m. ET

Nothing says the holidays are here quite like elaborate conversations around baking. If Halloween is the one time a year a girl can dress like an offensive slur, the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and everything in between holidays are definitely catered to girls becoming Martha Stewart. If you’re looking for some jaw-dropping recipes to recreate this holiday season, look no further than The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. The holiday version of the popular UK show returned to Netflix in November 2025.

The special will include The Great British Baking Show’s longtime judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Alison Hammond. And, like in previous seasons, the judges brought some familiar faces to the tent to flaunt their best baking skills. While many celebs, including the stars of Netflix’s Derry Girls, have made it on The Great British Baking Show, the 2025 special pays homage to some of Britain’s other popular TV shows. Here’s what to know about the contestants participating this year.

Source: Netflix

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ 2025 is a mini-TV reunion.

For the 2025 episode of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, the cast is a mix of stars from classic British soap operas and a sextet of Scottish bakers. While those uninterested in British soap operas may not know the names of some of the stars, those who are aware of British soaps were happy to see so many faces from the genre.

The actors in The Great British Baking Show: Holidays lineup include: Chris Bisson, who plays Jai Sharma on Emmerdale (2009-now) and previously starred in another British soap as Vikram Desai on Coronation Street from 1999 until 2002, Natalie Cassidy, aka Sonia Fowler on EastEnders (off/on from 1993 until 2025); Dean Gaffney, aka Robbie Jackson on EastEnders (off/on from 1993 until 2019); Shobna Gulati, aka Sunita Alahan on Coronation Street (2001 until 2013); and Sheree Murphy, aka Tricia Dingle on Emmerdale (1998 to 2004) and Eva Strong on Hollyoaks (2010 to 2011).

Many of the actors involved with the special have appeared on their soaps together, including EastEnders alums Sonia and Dean. The reunion may make the competition more interesting, but, much like the competition in the soap opera world, everyone is fending for themselves on the baking show.

Source: Netflix

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ 2025 also includes some fan-favorite chefs.

While British soap operas aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will still be a treat for longtime fans of the show to enjoy. Suppose you’re not a regular soap opera watcher, but you do love seeing familiar faces from The Great British Baking Show. In that case, you’ll definitely want to catch the “Festive” episode of The Great British Baking Show: Holiday. The annual special that typically rings in the New Year with returning bakers.

The Holiday Festive episode is getting a Scottish twist in honor of Hogmanay, Scotland’s beloved New Year’s Eve celebration. The lineup includes Scottish bakers Lea Harris (Season 1), James Morton (Season 3), Norman Calder (Season 5), Kevin Flynn (Season 13), and Nicky Laceby (Season 14).

