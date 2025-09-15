'Bake Off' Host Alison Hammond Could Get Married but She's Not Russian Into It — Who Is Her Beau? "Anybody who I bring into my life supports me and whatever I do." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 15 2025, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to The Great British Bake Off, it's hard to get too attached to a single host. Apart from Noel Fielding, who has been on the popular competitive baking show since 2017, we've met a lot of new people. Fans barely have time to get to know the new presenter before they leave for some reason or another. Some of us are still missing Mel and Sue!

The three seasons we spent with Matt Lucas, of Little Britain fame, were rocky at best. Although he is an accomplished comedian, Matt never seemed to find his footing. After he left in 2022, fans of the show were not sure if Bake Off could return to its former glory. Then along came Alison Hammond, who had been working as a presenter for two decades when she arrived in the tent. Honestly, it was love at first sight, and now we must know everything about her, including Alison's dating status.



Alison Hammond is dating a younger fella and that's as hot as an oven.

Alison went public with her relationship back in 2024, which is when we learned that the Bake Off host is dating a tall drink of Russian water sho is 23 years her junior. She first met David Putnam after booking a massage appointment in Central London sometime in 2023. In walked David, a 6'10" masseuse from Russian who fled the country before he could be drafted into the war against Ukraine, per The Sun.

David's father, also named David, is British, which allowed the younger David to legally move to the United Kingdom. A friend of David's family told The Sun that growing up, the family spent half their time in Russia and half their time in England, so he "always had a connection" to the United Kingdom. He now lives in Slough with his uncle.

Alison is not married to marriage, but she wouldn't say no.

In May 2025, Alison chatted with Heat Magazine about all kinds of things, including her relationship, which continues to heat up. When asked about David, the beloved presenter was a little coy, which is understandable. "I don’t like to go into detail about him, because it’s my private life, and I want to respect his life, as well," she explained. "But you know I’m loved-up. Everyone knows that!"