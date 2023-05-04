Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Is Paul Hollywood as Rich as the Food He Makes? How Hollywood Is His Bank Account? Let's take a peek at Paul Hollywood's net worth. The celebrity chef has been cooking up projects for quite some time. By Jennifer Tisdale May 4 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

At this point in Paul Hollywood's grand career, his time as a chef is often not the first thing that comes to mind. Clearly his tenure as a judge on The Great British Bake Off springs to mind, immediately followed by those steely blue eyes. Regardless of how you found Paul Hollywood, he's been in the zeitgeist for nearly two decades. He must be raking in the dough — see what we did there? Let's get into Paul Hollywood's net worth.

Paul Hollywood's net worth comes from bread, sweat, and hopefully no tears.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Paul's net worth is a whopping $15 million. How did that happen? According to Paul's own website, cooking was not his first love, though there is some overlap. While he comes from a prestigious line of bakers, he "originally trained as a sculptor." It's easy to see how someone who went from molding stone to molding dough could be a success. It didn't take long for Paul to find himself working in exclusive hotels, though he never forgot where he came from.

Paul Hollywood

He told the Liverpool Echo in 2011 that he "came from a normal background. But if you have the flair and the passion, you can do whatever you want with food." Clearly Paul has followed his own advice. When it comes to The Great British Bake Off, he tries to manage his expectations accordingly. "I am fair, and I am always honest with them," he said.

Paul Hollywood Celebrity Chef; Television Presenter Net worth: $15 million Birth date: March 1, 1966 Birth place: Wallasey, United Kingdom Birth name: Paul John Hollywood Father: John F. Hollywood Mother: Gillian M. Hollywood Marriages: Alexandra Hollywood (1998 - 2017) Children: Josh Hollywood

Paul Hollywood has had a prolific career.

If Paul Hollywood did nothing else with his career, he can always claim to be the person who was behind Britain's most expensive bread. According to The Telegraph, "The Roquefort and Almond sourdough is created with the finest ingredients available and is more than ten times the price of an ordinary loaf." It's crazy to think that someone could build their career on bread and yet, Paul Hollywood did just that.