Source: Channel 4 'The Great British Baking Show: Juniors' 'The Great British Baking Show: Juniors' Is Led by Some Enticing People — Let's Meet Them The Great British Baking Show: Juniors has some pretty fantastic judges, and at least one familiar face who has been in the tent before. Let's meet them! By Jennifer Tisdale May 2 2023, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

If we've learned anything from The Great British Baking Show: Juniors, it's that there is no excuse for being a bad cook. If children can whip up delicious, restaurant-quality dishes, then surely adults can figure out how to properly concoct an edible meal.

Like its predecessor, the series throws bakers into the now infamous tent to test their cooking skills. Other than the ages of the chefs, the big difference in this incarnation comes in the form of who is leading the charge. Let's meet the judges and host of The Great British Baking Show: Juniors.

Liam Charles — Judge

At the age of 20, Liam Charles was the youngest baker in the tent when he competed in Series 8 of The Great British Bake Off. Despite coming in fifth place, his inventive bakes combined with a stellar personality made Liam stand out. Now, he's judging bakers even younger than he was, but Liam is so goofy that it's hard to tell the difference between him and the contestants. It's the perfect energy for this show.

Ravneet Gill — Judge

Ravneet Gill's subtle, dry sense of humor is the perfect match for Liam's chaotic silliness. As far as experience goes, Ravneet brings heat. Not only is she a pastry chef and an author, but Ravneet is an activist as well. She is the founder of Countertalk, which was "set up as a community to help find, share, and support great businesses – bringing food lovers together and making a positive change in workplaces." Essentially, they help match hospitality workers with jobs who will treat them well.

Harry Hill — Judge

There is very little Harry Hill can't do. The doctor-turned-comedian is known for his slapstick antics as well as a penchant for having his own name included in his projects. Perhaps you've seen Harry Hill's Fruit Corner, Harry Hill's Fruit Fancies, Harry Hill (the show), Harry Hill's TV Burp, or Harry Hill's Shark Infested Custard, to name a few? On Junior Bake Off, he does his level best to move things along, but it's hard to wrangle the kids when you're equally as young at heart.