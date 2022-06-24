Meet the Host and Judges of 'The Great American Recipe' on PBS
Foodies, take note: There's another show in town filled with yummy recipes and awe-inspiring plates, and you're not gonna want to miss it.
The Great American Recipe premieres on June 24, 2022, on PBS. With it comes an excellent lineup of judges and a fabulous host adding fun commentary along the way. Here’s what to know about the cast of The Great American Recipe.
Who is the host of 'Great American Recipe'? Meet Alejandra Ramos.
The Great American Recipe certainly isn’t the first time Alejandra Ramos has been in front of the camera. She’s made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a food and lifestyle contributor on the Today Show.
On top of that, she’s a trained chef who knows how to whip up a delicious meal. She's also a food writer who can describe flavors in a creative way that brings them alive.
Alejandra lives in New York with her husband, Eugene, and their adorable Shih-poo, JoJo.
Tiffany Derry is one of the judges.
Being a restaurateur and celebrity chef has taken Tiffany Derry far in the food industry. Before joining The Great American Recipe, she competed on Season 7 of Top Chef, Season 1 of Cutthroat Kitchen, and Season 3 of Tournament of Champions. According to her official website, she also makes a living as a brand consultant, and has brought her knowledge as a culinary expert to Bar Rescue.
As of now, she owns three restaurants in the state of Texas. Two of them are called Roots Chicken Shack, while the third is Roots Southern Table.
Graham Elliot is another judge on the show.
Graham Elliot is widely recognized in the world of food, restaurants, and reality TV. After realizing he wanted to pursue a career in food, he enrolled at Johnson and Wales University. By 2004, he was given the title of one of Food and Wine Magazine's “Best New Chefs.” In 2008, he was awarded two Michelin stars.
He previously hosted Craziest Restaurants in America on the Food Network, and has appeared as a judge on Top Chef, MasterChef, and MasterChef Junior, just to name a few. Needless to say, Graham is bringing a lot of experience to The Great American Recipe.
Leah Cohen is the third judge of 'The Great American Recipe.'
The third and final judge of The Great American Recipe is none other than Leah Cohen. According to her official website, she’s the head chef and owner of two restaurants in New York City — Piggyback and Pig & Khao.
Over the course of Leah's career, she’s competed on Season 5 of Top Chef and has been written about in major publications including The New York Times and The Huffington Post. Though she may not be quite as known to viewers as her fellow judges, The Great American Recipe is going to be the perfect space for foodies to get to know a little more about her.
The first episode of Great American Recipe airs on June 24, 2022, on PBS.