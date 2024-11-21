Home > Television > Reality TV See All Your Favorite 'Great British Bake Off' Winners Now All of these winners have earned at least one handshake from Paul Hollywood. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 21 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Everyone's favorite guilty pleasure baking show The Great British Bake Off has been running for 15 seasons and counting. Since its premiere in 2010, the show (also known as The Great British Baking Show in the United States) has changed hosts and judges a few times, but the feel-good nature of the series has never wavered.

Article continues below advertisement

It has also produced some incredibly talented bakers who have gone on to write cookbooks, host podcasts, and even host their own baking reality series. Here is a look back at all the winners of GBBO and where they are now.

Edd Kimber (Season 1)

Source: Instagram

The very first winner of The Great British Bake Off was debt collector Edd Kimber. Since winning, Edd has gone on to write several cookbooks and amass an impressive following on social media, where he continues to share his favorite recipes. Instagram: @theboywhobakes

Article continues below advertisement

Joanne Wheatley (Season 2)

LIVING IN LISBON https://t.co/LBFktvCFIo — Jo Wheatley (@JoanneWheatley) August 7, 2024

Season 2 winner Joanne "Jo" Wheatley followed a similar trajectory and also published a few cookbooks following her win in 2011. However, she was involved in a bit of a scandal when her husband Richard was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in a £60 million money-laundering operation. She is currently living in Lisbon and keeps a very low profile on social media. Instagram: @jowheatleylifestyle

Article continues below advertisement

John Whaite (Season 3)

At the time of filming, John was a graduate student studying law in Manchester. However, following his win, John went on to graduate with his law degree, and also pursue a degree from Le Cordon Bleu. Today, he has his own school, the John Whaite's Kitchen Cookery School, is a TV personality, and author of several cookbooks. He also appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 as the first same-sex pairing on the show. Instagram: @john_whaite

Article continues below advertisement

Frances Quinn (Season 4)

Source: Instagram

In 2013, the GBBO winner was British baker and children's clothing designer Frances Quinn. Shortly after, she released her cookbook, Quinntessential Baking. However, Frances experienced a tiny hiccup when she was accused of shoplifting flour and eggs in 2020 and was banned from a local grocery store. Instagram: @frances_quinn

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Birtwhistle (Season 5)

Source: Instagram

Nancy Birtwhistle became the oldest winner of GBBO in 2014 at the age of 60. Nancy continues to prove that age is nothing but a number and has been non-stop since her win, publishing cookbooks and appearing on The CW's The Big Bakeover. Instagram: @nancy.birtwhistle

Article continues below advertisement

Nadiya Hussain (Season 6)

Source: Instagram

Easily one of the biggest names to come from The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya won the series in 2015, kickstarting her television career. Nadiya has gone on to host shows such as The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya Bakes, and Nadiya's Fast Flavours. The mother-of-three was also a judge on the fourth season of Junior Bake Off. Instagram: @nadiyajhussain

Article continues below advertisement

Candice Brown (Season 7)

Source: Instagram

Season 7 winner was PE teacher Candice Brown, and it is safe to say that Candice has put the whistle down. Today, she is a cookbook author and reality star appearing on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Mastermind. Instagram: @candicebrown

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie Faldo (Season 8)

At the time of her win, Sophie Faldo was a former British Army Officer who was training to become a stuntwoman. Since then, Sophie has continued to bake but keeps a relatively low profile. Instagram: @sophiefaldo

Article continues below advertisement

Rahul Mandal (Season 9)

Source: Instagram

Dr. Rahul Mandal captured audiences' hearts when he won Season 9 of GBBO. Rahul continues to balance his love of baking and engineering and was named a STEM ambassador in 2018. He also got married in 2022. Instagram: @bakewithrahul

Article continues below advertisement

David Atherton (Season 10)

In 2019, David Atherton was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off and has made the most of the well-deserved title. He went on to pen a column in The Guardian and has published three cookbooks. Based on his Instagram page, he also keeps in touch with many of his fellow GBBO contestants. Instagram: @nomadbakerdavid

Article continues below advertisement

Peter Sawkins (Season 11)

Source: Instagram

Despite the tougher conditions that contestants experienced while competing on GBBO during the pandemic, Peter Sawkins did not let that stop him from impressing the judges. He is the youngest winner of the series so far and has gone on to publish two cookbooks, as well as earn his degree in accountancy and finance. Instagram: @peter_bakes

Article continues below advertisement

Giuseppe Dell'Anno (Season 12)

Source: Instagram Giuseppe with GBBO finalist Josh Smalley

Italian baker Giuseppe Dell'Anno moved to the United Kingdom in 2002 and charmed the judges with his personality and his family recipes. After winning, Giuseppe has gone on to publish a few cookbooks and write a column for the Radio Times, recapping Bake Off episodes. Instagram: @giuseppecooks

Article continues below advertisement

Syabira Yusoff (Season 13)

Source: Instagram

It was Syabira's Malaysian flavors that got her the win in 2022. Today, you can follow the scientist on Instagram, where she continues to show off her bakes, and the sweet treats she creates for her long-time boyfriend, Bradley. Instagram: @syabira_bakes

Article continues below advertisement

Matty Edgell (Season 14)

Source: Instagram