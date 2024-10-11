Home > Television > Stream & Chill Grab Your Soggy Bottoms Because We're Going to Where the 'Great British Baking Show' Is Filmed! On your marks, get set, bake! By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 11 2024, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Great British Baking Show is one of the United Kingdom's finest exports. It has all the things a baking competition show should have: expert judges, witty hosts, incredible contestants, and an enormous tent. Yes you read that correctly. This show is filmed inside of a tent the likes of which P.T. Barnum would covet.

The tent itself is sitting on lush grounds that are overflowing with gorgeous foliage and adorable wildlife. When the cameras aren't trained on a baker making some sort of biscuit, they are catching the eyes of local deer, rabbits, and ducks. Obviously, this isn't happening in the middle of foggy London Town. So, where is the Great British Baking Show filmed? It's in a place where style and substance are both appreciated.

Source: Netflix

Where do they film the 'Great British Baking Show'? It's intense in that tent!

According to Glamour UK, for roughly 13 weeks out of the year, The Great British Baking Show tent is up and running and filled with talented bakers. Because the United Kingdom is known for its fickle weather, they have to choose carefully in terms of when this happens. Typically they start filming in April.

The iconic white tent sits on the gorgeous grounds of the Welford Park country house in Newbury, England, about 60 miles west of London. This place has an incredible history that dates back to the 16th century when the grounds were occupied by a monastery.

Unfortunately, it all came to an end in 1536 when the oft-difficult Henry VIII ordered the dissolution of monasteries in England, Wales, and Ireland. This was two years after he created the Church of England so he could marry one of the best: Anne Boleyn.

The estate is open to visitors for various events throughout the year such as the Spectacle of Light which runs for three weeks starting in mid-October. It's precisely as it sounds. Guests are allowed to stroll the grounds which are lit up in a delightful fashion.

Baking in a tent can be challenging.

Frances Quinn took home the coveted cake stand, and she told Cosmopolitan that going on the show can be quite isolating at times. "You haven't really got a life other than Bake Off," she said. "No social life. That was the most stressful time." Contestants have to be in the tent and ready to film at 7 a.m., and the day lasts 13 hours. "I'd get back at about midnight on the Sunday. It's not just a two-hour bake with a few buttercups."

Contestants are pulled away from their baking duties quite often. "You're being interviewed about eight times a day, just so they've got every type of answer and every type of question has been asked," explained Frances. "They don't want to miss a thing." How very Aerosmith of them! What makes baking even more stressful is the fact that cameras are trained on them at all times.