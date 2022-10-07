The Final Season of 'Derry Girls' Has Officially Debuted on Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Derry Girls.

Nearly five months after the series finale aired on Channel 4, U.S.-based Netflix subscribers are finally getting to see how it all ends for the five main teens on Derry Girls.

The comedy, which follows four female classmates (Michelle, Clare, Orla, and Erin) and one "wee English fella" (James) as they navigate adolescence against the backdrop of the last years of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, was an instant success when it debuted in 2018.