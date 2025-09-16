‘Great British Bake Off’ Contestant Jessika Trassel Is a Show First — A Drag King! Her stage name is Oliver Clotheszoff. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 16 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Channel 4 / Love Productions

The wait is finally over for fans of the popular reality competition series The Great British Baking Show6 as the show is back for Season 16 with a new batch of contestants — and one is making headlines for an interesting side quest.

It was revealed that baker contestant Jessika Trassel is skilled at many things, one of which is being a drag king. Keep reading to find out more about her life outside of creating sweet treats for Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

'The Great British Baking Show' contestant Jessika Trassel is a drag king!

Jessika’s day job is working as a service designer, but by night, she comes alive as a gymnast and as, Oliver Clotheszoff, the roller-skating drag king — a first for the show. In just a few episodes, viewers have already named her a fan-favorite, which is a warm welcome for the contestant who applied for the show multiple times before finally being accepted.

“When I got the call confirming my place, I couldn't quite believe it,” she said, per Grazia UK. "I was alone at my friend's house, so it was just me on my own, flapping about. But that night I was heading out to a Broadway nightclub event. What a way to close out a wild day."

Jessika also shared the happy news about her turn on the show via social media. “The cake is FINALLYYY out of the oven! I can't believe I'm saying this, but this girl actually made it into the tent! As an amateur baker, this is something I've wanted for the longest time, and still can't believe it's happened,”she wrote, per the outlet. “So come join the fun, watch me make a mess, and whisk it all on The Great British Bake Off.”

According to her bio, audiences are in for a wild and adventurous ride with Jessika’s skills in the kitchen, much like her life outside of it. “With backflips as bold as her bakes, Jessika’s creations are as vibrant as her personality. When she’s not baking, Jessika’s on skates, cycling, or performing as her drag king persona. An ambitious baker, she’s all about pushing boundaries, in the kitchen and beyond.”

Jessika also works as a healthcare systems designer and works out every weekend at a skate park.

When she's not baking or on stage as her alter ego, Jessika can be found at the skate park. It's no surprise viewers are rooting for Jessika to roll into the finale.

