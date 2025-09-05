‘Great British Bake Off’ 2025 Fans Have Theories About Jasmine’s Bald Look The medical student became 'GBBO's' youngest contestant during series 16. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 5 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jasmine.mitchell

Series 16 of the U.K.'s hit series The Great British Bake Off, or, as Netflix titles it, The Great British Baking Show, aired on the streamer on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, three days after it aired on the U.K.'s popular streamer, Channel 4. The premiere included 12 bakers competing to become the series' overall Star Baker.

Among the contestants was Jasmine Mitchell, an impressive baker and medical student based in London. The Edinburgh native shared her love of baking and using fresh, seasonal ingredients in her sweet treats. Jasmine's appearance also garnered extra attention, as she proudly wore a bald head during the competition. So, why is the contestant bald? Here's what we know.

Why is Jasmine from 'The Great British Bake Off' bald?

Since we met her on The Great British Bake Off, Jasmine hasn't explicitly shared what caused her to rock a bald head. However, we can tell by her Instagram that the look wasn't something she intentionally did to stand out against her competitors. On her public account, there are several photos of her dating as far back as 2022, with her posing with the bald look, proving she's not new to the bald life, but she's true to it!

While Jasmine hasn't shared what inspired her decision to go bald, some fans have continued inquiring about what could've caused her hair change. One fan reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the decision came from her being diagnosed with alopecia. "September is #alopeciaawarenessmonth, and it's fantastic to kick it off watching #GBBO with Jasmine," the fan wrote. "Representation matters so much, and gives women like me to go wig-free."

According to Cleveland Clinic, alopecia arreata is an autoimmune disease that attacks your body’s hair follicles, causing patchy hair loss. In some cases, treatments such as medications and therapies are used. Although Jasmine hasn't confirmed that alopecia was the cause of her shaving her head, celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith and Towanda Braxton also famously shaved their heads amid their experiences with the disease.

Jasmine became the youngest 'Great British Bake Off' contestant in 2025.

Jasmine's lack of hair may be a topic of conversation, but it's overshadowed by her impressive skills in the kitchen. The contestant also made history during Great British Bake Off's series 16 as the show's youngest contestant so far at age 23. According to Cosmopolitan UK, Jasmine told Channel 4 the monumental moment almost didn't happen, as she randomly decided to join the competition and surprised herself when she was actually chosen to be a contestant.

"It felt so bonkers and surreal and almost ridiculous that it was actually happening," she shared after telling the outlet she applied "on a complete whim." "I was on a train in London, I had to talk in complete code because there was a granny sitting opposite me who I am almost 100 percent sure was a Bake Off watcher."

Despite Great British Bake Off not being one of her long-term goals, fans liked what they saw from her from her first week in the competition. Jasmine confirmed that she's just as pleased by her decision as she celebrated completing the first series 16 episode. "Week 1 was MEGA!!!" she captioned under an Instagram post of her with the cast and moments from the premiere. "Wow, I have a lotta love for these beautiful bakers...Week 2 let’s GOOOO."